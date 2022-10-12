Read full article on original website
Related
Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in her Ohio care
Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.
Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35 is in jail; Victim’s mom forgives, wants justice
RIVERSIDE — UPDATED @ 7 p.m.: The mother of the woman Jamar Hayes is accused of killing on Mother’s Day when he shot her as she rode in a car on U.S. 35 said she forgives him but wants him to be held accountable for what he’s accused of doing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
Serial robber who held up area gas stations in 5 cities is sentenced to prison
LEBANON — A 22-year-old Dayton man, convicted as a serial robber who hit gas stations from Warren to Greene counties, is going to prison for at least nine years, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Thursday afternoon. Da’Sean McCleskey pleaded guilty in August to seven felony counts of aggravated...
Fox 19
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
counton2.com
Bond estreatment process could keep repeat violent offenders behind bars, SC lawmakers say
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott along with state Senators Dick Harpootlian and Brian Adams discussed what can be done to fix the state’s ‘Catch and Release’ system. They called a news conference in Richland County Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Lott began the...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Comments / 0