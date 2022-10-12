ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Hutch Post

Kan. felon held on $100,000 bond for allegedly selling meth

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after an arrest,. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Southwest 110 Avenue for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Hays police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
HAYS, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/12)

BOOKED: Corbin Cale on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Taylor Koett, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Glass on Barton County District Court case for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Man Killed in Work-Place Accident

A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
HUTCHINSON, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

