Kan. felon held on $100,000 bond for allegedly selling meth
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after an arrest,. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Southwest 110 Avenue for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Cop Shop (10/13)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays
ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
Hays police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/12)
BOOKED: Corbin Cale on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Taylor Koett, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Glass on Barton County District Court case for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
KAKE TV
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
ksal.com
Man Killed in Work-Place Accident
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (10/12)
Action from the October 12, 2022, Barton County Commission agenda meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 28, 2022, and ending October 12, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated /...
Barton County renews 911 Voice Products agreement, purchases consolettes
With no Barton County Commission until Oct. 26, action was still light at Wednesday's meeting at the Barton County Courthouse. The commission did vote 5-0 to approve small expenditures for Barton County Communications and the Road and Bridge Department. 911 Director Dena Popp updated the commission on three Motorola XTL5000...
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Oct. 12, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hoisington asking citizens to conserve water while well is repaired
The City of Hoisington sent an alert to residents early Thursday morning asking everyone to conserve water as much as possible until further notice. According to City Manager Jonathan Mitchell, there was an interruption in electric service to one of the water wells causing the water pumped into town to stop.
Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
