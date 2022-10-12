Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Grand Rapids Housing Commission tapped for federal program helping families create, grow savings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRCH) is among 18 nationwide chosen to participate in a federal program aimed at helping residents create and grow personal savings. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program was expanding...
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
whtc.com
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
Plans move forward for downtown Rockford hotel
Plans to build a hotel in downtown Rockford are continuing after it was initially paused due to the pandemic, MiBiz reports.
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Grand Haven Main Street hosting Saturday event with merchant market, food trucks, live music
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Join Grand Haven Main Street on Saturday for a family-friendly fall event full of food trucks, live music and market lined up with local shops featuring their products. This is the second year for the Merchants and Makers Market event in partnership with Chow-Down Centertown. The...
Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need
Step inside the Calvary Church food pantry in Grand Rapids and notice its intentionality.
Old motel becomes affordable housing unit for residents in Kalamazoo
The Lift Foundation partnered with Lockhart Management to turn The Knights Inn Motel into a 60 unit affordable apartment building aimed at addressing the housing crisis.
whtc.com
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.
Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the Kent County community.
Kent Co. residents plead for more attention on PFAS contamination
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents and activists in Northern Kent County are calling for more action to be done to clean up the Rogue River and surrounding areas of PFAS. The activists invited local lawmakers on a listening tour in Rockford Wednesday. State Representative David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids), and Rockford Mayor Ed Ross were among the group.
