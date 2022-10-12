Nets guard Ben Simmons said he is looking forward to his return to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Nov. 22. “I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation,” Simmons said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. (Kevin Durant) has, (Kyrie Irving) has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO