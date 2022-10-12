ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Dallas Mavericks to Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day

Dirk Nowitzki is getting quite the Christmas gift from the Dallas Mavericks this year. The franchise announced on Friday that it will unveil a statue of the retired superstar ahead of its Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers

Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
NBA
NBC Chicago

dirk nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks will honor franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki with a statue outside of the American Airlines Center on Christmas Day.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role

Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

East Notes: Nets, Ben Simmons, Sixers, Heat

Nets guard Ben Simmons said he is looking forward to his return to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Nov. 22. “I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation,” Simmons said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. (Kevin Durant) has, (Kyrie Irving) has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown

ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

