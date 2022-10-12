Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Robert Horry hopes Russell Westbrook doesn’t turn into Allen Iverson
Darvin Ham and the Lakers appear to have made the difficult choice of moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, at least for the time being. Whether it sticks or not, a former Lakers sixth man believes this is a good opportunity for Westbrook. On “The Crossover NBA Show” with Howard...
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
Stephen Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the greatest Warrior of all time.
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks to Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day
Dirk Nowitzki is getting quite the Christmas gift from the Dallas Mavericks this year. The franchise announced on Friday that it will unveil a statue of the retired superstar ahead of its Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers
Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
dirk nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks will honor franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki with a statue outside of the American Airlines Center on Christmas Day.
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets joke about Ben Simmons fouling out of preseason game
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash couldn't help but chuckle as Ben Simmons walked over to the bench after fouling out in just 13 minutes during a 112-102 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. "I said 'you might as well go straight to the bike and...
Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Kevin Durant's Nets more combustible than LeBron James' Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest players...
East Notes: Nets, Ben Simmons, Sixers, Heat
Nets guard Ben Simmons said he is looking forward to his return to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Nov. 22. “I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation,” Simmons said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. (Kevin Durant) has, (Kyrie Irving) has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”
ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown
ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
