ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

New England, if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Here’s Why You Should Get Out Fast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
GARDENING
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Furniture#Popular Science#Home Hacks#Lifehacks
cohaitungchi.com

What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?

Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
NUTRITION
nypressnews.com

Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’

In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Simplemost

How To Get Rid Of Dog Smell From Anywhere In Your Home

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Loving our pets is easy; dealing with our four-legged friends’ odors isn’t such a...
PETS
WebMD

What Your Mucus Says About Your Health

You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Tips to cope with the clocks going back this October

Summer is officially over. As the days grow shorter the clocks will go back to give us more light in the mornings and so hopefully making it that little bit easier to wake up in the morning. The good news is we do get an extra hour in bed!. When...
WILLIAM WILLETT
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy