Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’
METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
Orchard Lake Schools hosts dedication of General Józef Haller Monument
ORCHARD LAKE — The Polish Institute of Culture and Research at Orchard Lake Schools recently held an official dedication of the General Józef Haller Monument in front of the galleria on the campus of Orchard Lake Schools, according to a press release from Orchard Lake Schools. The dedication...
Macomb Township author uses undercover experience in new novel
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb Township resident Jeff Moore has seen a lot during his time in law enforcement. From the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, to taking down 90-year-old Sinaloa Cartel trafficker Leo Sharp with the Drug Enforcement Administration, what Moore has experienced could fill a novel. And that’s...
Pontiac Catalina is a tribute to ‘Slim’ the ‘Southern gentleman’
METRO DETROIT — Every time Rick Gaines starts up the 1967 Pontiac Catalina that once belonged to his wife’s grandfather, he says the same thing. “All right, Slim,” Rick says. “I’m taking your car for a ride, so be nice to me.”. The memory of...
Southfield master plan 2.0 taking a ‘much more holistic approach’
SOUTHFIELD — After the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the 2016 version of the Southfield master plan, the city’s planning department has established a new idea set to take aim in the coming years. While zoning and land use remain a primary target for the Southfield master...
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it
NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
Troy soccer’s success built on senior-heavy group
TROY — Following its regional finals exit to New Baltimore Anchor Bay last season, Troy (13-1-0) soccer is back and stronger than ever. “It left a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth and a chip on our shoulder, and that really led the motivation into this year,” Troy coach Jim Stachura said.
