Michigan State

candgnews.com

Advocates gather for 'National Day of Remembrance'

METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
candgnews.com

Macomb Township author uses undercover experience in new novel

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb Township resident Jeff Moore has seen a lot during his time in law enforcement. From the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, to taking down 90-year-old Sinaloa Cartel trafficker Leo Sharp with the Drug Enforcement Administration, what Moore has experienced could fill a novel. And that's...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it

NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Troy soccer's success built on senior-heavy group

TROY — Following its regional finals exit to New Baltimore Anchor Bay last season, Troy (13-1-0) soccer is back and stronger than ever. "It left a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth and a chip on our shoulder, and that really led the motivation into this year," Troy coach Jim Stachura said.
TROY, MI

