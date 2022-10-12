Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
railfan.com
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
When, where to see fall leaf colors in the Kansas City area
Trees are finally starting to change colors, and there are dozens of sites across the Kansas City area to check out the fall leaves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five developments to watch in downtown Kansas City
Development is prevalent in ever corner of Kansas City, from the Crossroads Arts District to the long-ignored Berkley Riverfront.
KMBC.com
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
Long lines for flu shots may greet some in Kansas City area
Johnson County's Health Department warns people wanting flu shots and COVID-19 booster vaccines may face long lines because of more interest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
KMBC.com
Kansas City retirees talk about Social Security cost-of-living increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors on Social Security will get a cost-of-living increase in January because of inflation. The bump in their checks will be more than $100. Social Security is a key topic of conversation among seniors. "The expensive things that I'm seeing now of course in the...
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Plane lands safely at KCI after engine problems force it to divert from flightpath
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers are safe and sound in Kansas City after an unwelcome surprise forced their plane to land after taking off for Atlanta. Unknown engine problems forced a flight off its path and back to the Kansas City International Airport for an unplanned landing Wednesday evening.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
fox4kc.com
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Meet El Centro Inc.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — El Centro Executive Director, Irene Caudillo talks with Great Day KC Host, Adriana Davalos about the impact the organization makes on the community. Watch and learn about the services and programs available in North Kansas City.
fox4kc.com
Discover Odd & Unique Metal Art, Furniture & More For Fall!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cactus Shack is located just 10 minutes away from Lee’s Summit! They are open Fridays through Sundays from 10am until 4pm through Christmas.
fox4kc.com
‘911’ Star Cocoa Brown In Kansas City This Weekend!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actress and Comedian, Cocoa Brown, will perform October 14th and 15th at the Kansas City Improv. Watch her full interview with Great Day KC to learn more about the comedy performance plus her new show, “Famous Enough”.
Over-the-counter hearing aids available at Kansas City area stores soon
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available for the first time October 17, five years after Congress and the FDA first took steps to make them available.
Comments / 0