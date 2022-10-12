A new, highly dangerous malware called “Erbium” has been making the rounds over the last couple of months, and it’s highly likely that it will spread to new channels. Erbium is an information-stealing tool that targets passwords, credit card information, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Unfortunately, it’s widely available, which means that it could be used in new ways in the future.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO