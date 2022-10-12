Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
Click2Houston.com
Change your password now: Meta warns at least 1 million accounts may be compromised due to malware apps, report says
Facebook users may want to take caution and change your passwords as soon as possible after the network warns more than one million accounts may be compromised, according to a report by Forbes. In a report released Thursday by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, they identified at least 400 Android and...
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Digital Trends
New malware can steal your credit card details — and it’s spreading fast
A new, highly dangerous malware called “Erbium” has been making the rounds over the last couple of months, and it’s highly likely that it will spread to new channels. Erbium is an information-stealing tool that targets passwords, credit card information, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Unfortunately, it’s widely available, which means that it could be used in new ways in the future.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
ZDNet
Android security warning: These crooks phone you and trick you into downloading malware
An Android banking malware attack is tricking people into entering their phone number and other sensitive information into phishing websites – which cyber criminals then use to call victims and dupe them into installing malware on their smartphones. The telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) technique is designed to infect Android...
TechRadar
Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack
A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
TechRadar
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now
MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
TechRadar
LockBit ransomware is spreading from compromised Microsoft Exchange servers
LockBit ransomware affiliates have been caught distributing the malware (opens in new tab) via compromised Microsoft Exchange servers, multiple sources have confirmed. The issue was first identified by South Korean cybersecurity company AhnLab. This past summer, two servers belonging to one of its customers were infected with LockBit 3.0. As per the report, the attackers first deployed web shell, then escalated privileges to Active Directory admin a week later, stole some 1.3 TB of data, and encrypted systems hosted on the network.
makeuseof.com
How to Validate User Account Details Using Regular Expressions
Regular expressions are an integral programming tool that you can use for many practical day-to-day tasks. You can use regular expressions to search, match, or parse text. With the right patterns, you can validate some of the most common user account details. You can use regular expressions with many languages...
TechRadar
Microsoft Office 365 email encryption may not be as watertight as it seems
There is a flaw in the way Microsoft handles secure emails (opens in new tab) sent through Microsoft Office 365, a security researcher has claimed. As reported by ComputerWeekly, with a sufficiently large sample, a threat actor could apparently abuse the loophole to decipher the contents of encrypted emails. However,...
9to5Mac
Use two-factor authentication (2FA) at all these websites
We imagine no 9to5Mac reader needs to be told to use two-factor authentication (2FA) security wherever possible, but how do you know which websites support it … ?. If you need to convince non-techy friends to use two-factor authentication, you can point them to this quick guide – and the link to a directory of all the websites which support it.
laptopmag.com
Knock-off WhatsApp on Android uses malware to steal your account — delete it now
Malicious WhatsApp mods on Android have been discovered using malware to take over users' accounts, allowing hackers to impersonate victims, send spam, and even set up paid subscriptions. Spotted by cybersecurity experts Kaspersky, knock-off messaging apps of the popular messaging platform, including "YoWhatsApp" and "Whatsapp Plus," used malicious code in...
