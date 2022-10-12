ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect

A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
COMPUTERS
#Ransomware#Hacks#Windows#South Korean
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

New malware can steal your credit card details — and it’s spreading fast

A new, highly dangerous malware called “Erbium” has been making the rounds over the last couple of months, and it’s highly likely that it will spread to new channels. Erbium is an information-stealing tool that targets passwords, credit card information, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Unfortunately, it’s widely available, which means that it could be used in new ways in the future.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack

A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet

A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
COMPUTERS
The US Sun

Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now

MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

LockBit ransomware is spreading from compromised Microsoft Exchange servers

LockBit ransomware affiliates have been caught distributing the malware (opens in new tab) via compromised Microsoft Exchange servers, multiple sources have confirmed. The issue was first identified by South Korean cybersecurity company AhnLab. This past summer, two servers belonging to one of its customers were infected with LockBit 3.0. As per the report, the attackers first deployed web shell, then escalated privileges to Active Directory admin a week later, stole some 1.3 TB of data, and encrypted systems hosted on the network.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Validate User Account Details Using Regular Expressions

Regular expressions are an integral programming tool that you can use for many practical day-to-day tasks. You can use regular expressions to search, match, or parse text. With the right patterns, you can validate some of the most common user account details. You can use regular expressions with many languages...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Office 365 email encryption may not be as watertight as it seems

There is a flaw in the way Microsoft handles secure emails (opens in new tab) sent through Microsoft Office 365, a security researcher has claimed. As reported by ComputerWeekly, with a sufficiently large sample, a threat actor could apparently abuse the loophole to decipher the contents of encrypted emails. However,...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Use two-factor authentication (2FA) at all these websites

We imagine no 9to5Mac reader needs to be told to use two-factor authentication (2FA) security wherever possible, but how do you know which websites support it … ?. If you need to convince non-techy friends to use two-factor authentication, you can point them to this quick guide – and the link to a directory of all the websites which support it.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Knock-off WhatsApp on Android uses malware to steal your account — delete it now

Malicious WhatsApp mods on Android have been discovered using malware to take over users' accounts, allowing hackers to impersonate victims, send spam, and even set up paid subscriptions. Spotted by cybersecurity experts Kaspersky, knock-off messaging apps of the popular messaging platform, including "YoWhatsApp" and "Whatsapp Plus," used malicious code in...
CELL PHONES

