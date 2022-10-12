Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot
Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
Winning Mega Millions numbers drawn, Powerball drawing Saturday
PITTSBURGH — A lot of money is up for grabs as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot get higher and higher. Both jackpots are around half-a-billion dollars. Friday’s Mega Millions was the second biggest this year so far. It was over a billion dollars back in July. Channel...
explore venango
Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21. It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian...
macaronikid.com
Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by
Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
butlerradio.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
explore venango
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
explore venango
Roger Allen Skinner
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications. Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner. He was a coal miner most of his...
New Pittsburgh Courier
When a Jeep smashed me and my bicycle, it flattened my life’s mission – and then came the traffic ticket
Laura “Lolly” Walsh stands near a sign at the intersection of Ellsworth and Morewood avenues in Shadyside on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. This is the intersection at which her 2020 accident occurred. (Lilly Kubit/PublicSource) Some two decades after I gave up cars, one hit me while pedaling down...
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
cranberryeagle.com
Don’t lose your head, but Sleepy Hollow and Zelie Fall Festival are here
Ghouls just want to have fun. Keep this in mind when crowds and costumed creatures descend on the neighboring boroughs of Harmony and Zelienople this weekend. Harmony’s Sleepy Hollow will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zelienople’s Fall Festival will last from 10 to 7 pm. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
