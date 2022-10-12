ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

southerntorch.com

FP Food City: Status Unknown

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Officer Michael Wynn Named as ATCU Community Hero of the Quarter

During challenging times, or even in day to day life, ordinary people are stepping up in extraordinary ways to give back to the places they call home. ATCU knows we’re at our best when we #givetogether and we’re proud to share efforts that strengthen and uplift the communities so important to our mission.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gadsden public works director jailed on theft charge

The director of Gadsden’s public works department was jailed late Wednesday afternoon on a theft charge, according to jail records. Thomas Hilton, 59, was booked into the Etowah County Jail at 4:55 p.m. on a charge of theft of property, records showed. Both the city’s incoming mayor, Craig Ford,...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Business to Reopen Saturday

It has been six long weeks since a beloved downtown Summerville business has been able to open their doors for customers. On September 4th Chattooga County received from 10-14 inches of rain, in twelve hours, with downtown Summerville getting the worst part of the flooding. DIRT Design and Décor had...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Calhoun Journal

The Light Summit 2022 in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, October 15th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Oxford Civic Center. The Light Summit will be hosted by Women With A Purpose. The Light Summit is an interactive, in-person forum where they talk solutions for young girls and women about real world concerns such as drug abuse, sex trafficking, physical mental health and financial literacy.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th

Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jazz & Art Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Starting on October 20th and lasting through the 22nd Anniston will hold the first Jazz & Art Festival from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day. Main Street Anniston, the City of Anniston, and Cheaha Creative Arts have come together to bring the community 3 days of music and arts.
ANNISTON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Forrest Cemetery hosts A Walk Through Time

Photo: Mike Beacham portrays Mike Foster during the 2016 A Walk Through Time event. In this year’s event, Beacham will portray Bob Higgins (1850-1894). (Messenger file photo) The 13th annual Walk Through Time event will be held in Forrest Cemetery this Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.
GADSDEN, AL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Amtrak Service Update for Anniston

Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ANNISTON, AL
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft

Over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

