Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO