FP Food City: Status Unknown
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
Officer Michael Wynn Named as ATCU Community Hero of the Quarter
During challenging times, or even in day to day life, ordinary people are stepping up in extraordinary ways to give back to the places they call home. ATCU knows we’re at our best when we #givetogether and we’re proud to share efforts that strengthen and uplift the communities so important to our mission.
Gadsden public works director jailed on theft charge
The director of Gadsden’s public works department was jailed late Wednesday afternoon on a theft charge, according to jail records. Thomas Hilton, 59, was booked into the Etowah County Jail at 4:55 p.m. on a charge of theft of property, records showed. Both the city’s incoming mayor, Craig Ford,...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Summerville Business to Reopen Saturday
It has been six long weeks since a beloved downtown Summerville business has been able to open their doors for customers. On September 4th Chattooga County received from 10-14 inches of rain, in twelve hours, with downtown Summerville getting the worst part of the flooding. DIRT Design and Décor had...
The Light Summit 2022 in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, October 15th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Oxford Civic Center. The Light Summit will be hosted by Women With A Purpose. The Light Summit is an interactive, in-person forum where they talk solutions for young girls and women about real world concerns such as drug abuse, sex trafficking, physical mental health and financial literacy.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th
Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Jazz & Art Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Starting on October 20th and lasting through the 22nd Anniston will hold the first Jazz & Art Festival from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day. Main Street Anniston, the City of Anniston, and Cheaha Creative Arts have come together to bring the community 3 days of music and arts.
Forrest Cemetery hosts A Walk Through Time
Photo: Mike Beacham portrays Mike Foster during the 2016 A Walk Through Time event. In this year’s event, Beacham will portray Bob Higgins (1850-1894). (Messenger file photo) The 13th annual Walk Through Time event will be held in Forrest Cemetery this Sunday, October 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Etowah County 911 says it’s received misdirected out-of-state calls, warns callers to know location
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County 911 center has a warning for Verizon customers: know your location when dialing 911. This is coming after out of state calls were re-routed to Etowah County. These days, a lot of people don’t have landlines and rely on their cellphone to...
Oxford City Council Make Investment in Cities Infrastructure
Oxford, AL – The Oxford city council meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 11th. Welcome/Invocation – Brady Donnelly, Grace Baptist Church. Approval of Minutes of September 27, 2022 – Unanimously Approved.
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
Amtrak Service Update for Anniston
Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft
Over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
