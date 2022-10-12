The biggest Fat Bear Week in history has concluded with over 1 million votes and a fabulous Fat Bear Tuesday celebrating this year’s champion, 747!. What a wild ride. Precocious cubs entered the ring. Old favorites Holly and Otis got ousted mid-tourney. Enormous newcomer 901 came close to victory. But in the end, Fat Bear Week is about the fattest bear, period. And in 2022 this title unquestionably belongs to the jumbo jet of brown bears, 747. This is 747’s second win after taking the crown in 2020.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO