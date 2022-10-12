ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Now is the time to plant your fall bulbs

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fall isn’t just for mums and pumpkins; it is actually one of the best times to plant those blooms you see in early spring!. You can plant your deciduous trees, shrubs, fall bulbs, fall veggies, and ornamental cabbage or kale. “Fall is a great...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Lanterns of Light' returns for its fourth year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pappus House hosted its fourth Lanterns of Light event at Cousler Park Pond Sunday afternoon in Manchester Township. The event was a way for Pappus House families and other community members to remember their loved ones who’ve passed away. Participants decorated and personalized...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?

Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics. Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets. The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Avian influenza case confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. — Avian influenza was found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure not accessible to the public. According to the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg, officials...
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
DILLSBURG, PA
