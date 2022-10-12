Read full article on original website
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
