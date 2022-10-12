Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Related
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into taco stand in Pomona; 1 dead, several others hurt
POMONA, Calif. - At least one person is dead after a car smashed into a taco stand in Pomona Friday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1600 block of West Holt Avenue around 7:45 p.m. According to the LA County...
myburbank.com
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
3 men sentenced to prison for ransacking Nordstrom Rack in Thousand Oaks
Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks. The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized SouthAmerican theft group. The men were arrested for stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, according to the Ventura County […]
foxla.com
Bernstein HS student rushed to hospital after overdose scare
LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare. According to a report from the City News Service, the student – who attends Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood – suffered overdose symptoms and received medical help from the Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department around 2 p.m. Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly robbing 4 LA County banks in 2 months
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department learned of the robberies, which occurred close to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
foxla.com
Good Samaritan helps woman who was stabbed by homeless man
A good Samaritan jumped in to help a young woman who was stabbed in the head with scissors by a homeless man in North Hollywood. People who work in the area say this isn't the first time.
Porsche driver injured while fighting off would-be carjackers in East Hollywood
The driver of a Porsche was injured while fighting off two would-be carjackers in East Hollywood Tuesday night. Officers responded to an attempted carjacking call shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. Video showed the victim’s vehicle, a black Porsche, still at the scene […]
foxla.com
New Year's Day murder: Possible suspect images released in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES - The months-long search continues for a murder suspect wanted in connection to the New Year's Day shooting in South Los Angeles. Back on January 1, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of East Washington Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Marcus Marshall, with a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly killing Highland Park store employee
One teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a liquor store clerk in Highland Park. Police are still searching for additional suspects.
foxla.com
3-year-old severely injured in Florence hit-and-run, police offer $25K reward
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on a driver who hit a three-year-old boy and his mother in the Florence area of Los Angeles County earlier this month, leaving the child with severe injuries. Elsa Zelaya and her three-year-old child Dominick were crossing the...
wufe967.com
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
AdWeek
KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
Comments / 0