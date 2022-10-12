ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood

Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

3 men sentenced to prison for ransacking Nordstrom Rack in Thousand Oaks

Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks. The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized SouthAmerican theft group. The men were arrested for stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, according to the Ventura County […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Bernstein HS student rushed to hospital after overdose scare

LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare. According to a report from the City News Service, the student – who attends Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood – suffered overdose symptoms and received medical help from the Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department around 2 p.m. Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing 4 LA County banks in 2 months

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department learned of the robberies, which occurred close to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

New Year's Day murder: Possible suspect images released in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES - The months-long search continues for a murder suspect wanted in connection to the New Year's Day shooting in South Los Angeles. Back on January 1, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of East Washington Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Marcus Marshall, with a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
AdWeek

KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
LOS ANGELES, CA

