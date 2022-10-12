ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 12% Price Nosedive Is Actually Good Thing, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
These Cryptocurrencies Surged 50% in 3 Days Despite Bear Market, Here's Detailed Insight

ADA Price Hits 21-Month Low; Is This Cardano's End?

The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone

Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Bitcoin Price Today Will Depend on This Crucial Factor: Report

Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle

Are DEX Utility Tokens Being Pumped? Massive Surge Suggests So

Payment Gateway ZOKSH Accepts LIMO Tokens for Payments

One of the leading multi-currency multi-crypto payment gateways, ZOKSH has started accepting LIMO tokens, the native token of LIMOVERSE, for payments. Merchants who are using ZOKSH payment gateway can now decide to accept LIMO tokens against their products and services. ZOKSH is the new name of the well known payment gateway MOOPAY.
XRP Buyers in Limbo, Here's Why This Week Might Be "Big," Per This Analyst

Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows

