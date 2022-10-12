Read full article on original website
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 12% Price Nosedive Is Actually Good Thing, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
u.today
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
u.today
These Cryptocurrencies Surged 50% in 3 Days Despite Bear Market, Here's Detailed Insight
u.today
ADA Price Hits 21-Month Low; Is This Cardano's End?
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
u.today
Bitcoin Price Today Will Depend on This Crucial Factor: Report
u.today
Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle
5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life
Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...
u.today
Bizverse - Metaverse Project Joining “Meta Start Up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM
SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 -- XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
u.today
Are DEX Utility Tokens Being Pumped? Massive Surge Suggests So
u.today
Payment Gateway ZOKSH Accepts LIMO Tokens for Payments
One of the leading multi-currency multi-crypto payment gateways, ZOKSH has started accepting LIMO tokens, the native token of LIMOVERSE, for payments. Merchants who are using ZOKSH payment gateway can now decide to accept LIMO tokens against their products and services. ZOKSH is the new name of the well known payment gateway MOOPAY.
u.today
XRP Buyers in Limbo, Here's Why This Week Might Be "Big," Per This Analyst
u.today
Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows
