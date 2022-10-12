ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

Millions of pregnant people in the U.S. live in maternity care deserts

At this moment, millions of pregnant people don't have access to healthcare that would help them safely deliver their babies. Here & Now's Robin Young hears about the growing number of maternity deserts from Theresa Gaffney, a multimedia producer with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
AOL Corp

Maternity care ‘deserts’ rising across US: March of Dimes research

The number of maternity care “deserts” across the United States is rising as expectant mothers struggle to have access to health care, according to new research. A report released Wednesday from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to support the health of mothers and babies, states that up to 6.9 million women nationwide have little or no access to maternal health care, impacting almost 500,000 births in the country.
Fortune

Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies

Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
healthleadersmedia.com

Researcher: 'The Levees Have Broken' at Emergency Departments

New studies show increased boarding of patients in emergency departments and more patients leaving emergency rooms without being seen. — Hospital emergency departments have been under severe strain during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a pair of new research articles. The new studies examine boarding of patients in emergency...
msn.com

How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician

Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one. “A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook. “Others have moved on to...
seniorresource.com

How Much Does A Nursing Home Cost In Ohio?

If you’re searching for a nursing home in Ohio, then start here!. For seniors who are in need of full-time health and personal care, a nursing home may be the perfect option. It’s estimated that over 1.3 million people in the US currently reside in nursing homes and that number could double by 2030. If you or a loved one have decided that it’s time to transition to this type of care, it can be useful to know what to expect. So, here is everything you need to know about the cost of nursing homes in Ohio!
NBC News

Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
WHYY

What to know about the application for Biden’s student loan relief

It’s hard to imagine a more anticipated form than the one tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers will need to complete to qualify for President Biden’s debt relief plan. On Tuesday, senior administration officials revealed new details about the application. Here’s what we know:. When...
healthcareguys.com

When Should You Go to an Urgent Care Facility Instead of a Hospital

It’s natural that when something terrible happens we’d immediately react by going to the hospital for help. After all, hospitals have a wide range of services and staff to cater to our every need, right? Oftentimes, however, the hospital may not be the best place for us to go. In many cases, it may be more beneficial for us to visit an urgent care san antonio facility instead.
WHYY

The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump

The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol. Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for...
