WBUR
Millions of pregnant people in the U.S. live in maternity care deserts
At this moment, millions of pregnant people don't have access to healthcare that would help them safely deliver their babies. Here & Now's Robin Young hears about the growing number of maternity deserts from Theresa Gaffney, a multimedia producer with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report.
ABC News
Maternity care is getting harder and harder to access in the US, new report finds
Maternal care is becoming increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of pregnant people and babies. More than a quarter of counties in the U.S., 36%, have no obstetric hospitals...
AOL Corp
Maternity care ‘deserts’ rising across US: March of Dimes research
The number of maternity care “deserts” across the United States is rising as expectant mothers struggle to have access to health care, according to new research. A report released Wednesday from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to support the health of mothers and babies, states that up to 6.9 million women nationwide have little or no access to maternal health care, impacting almost 500,000 births in the country.
healthleadersmedia.com
msn.com
seniorresource.com
Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards
In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
healthcareguys.com
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.
