A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Kaley Cuoco is getting ready to become a mom! The "Flight Attendant" star is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.
The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Like father, like son. Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of their new film project. "Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, alongside a snapshot of him and […]
Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
Johnny Depp is sporting a new look! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was seen stepping out with a clean-shaven look this week. Johnny was nearly unrecognizable with a completely shaved chin, as he had sheared off his goatee and all facial hair for the New York City outing on Wednesday, October 12. He wore blue tinted sunglasses and a matching newsboy cap and drew his hands together in his signature “praying” gesture as he smiled for photographers. The Sleepy Hollow star, who won millions in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June, also rocked jeans, black shoes, and a casual leather bomber jacket with a checkered scarf. He finished his look with several chunky rings and heavy bracelets.
Looking for The One. From her costar romance with Johnny Galecki to her marriages to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco’s love life has been making headlines for years. The actress walked down the aisle for the first time in 2013, when she wed Sweeting. After 21 months of marriage, however, Cuoco announced their […]
Baby joy! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), are anxiously awaiting the arrival of baby No. 1. Keep reading for details about their gender reveal, their first child’s due date and more!. Are Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar Having a Boy or...
For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.
"That was an incredibly honest moment between Kaley and I. We didn’t need more than one take," Johnny Galecki said in a new oral history of the hit CBS sitcom Johnny Galecki can't help but look back fondly on one particular special moment from The Big Bang Theory's 12-season run. The actor, 47, and his costar Kaley Cuoco — who he dated in real life from 2008 to 2010 — remembered the first time their characters Penny and Leonard Hofstadter exchanged "I love yous" during the CBS sitcom's...
Bun in the oven! Mandy Moore is expanding her family with Taylor Goldsmith – and she’s giving glimpses into her baby bump progress!. Moore first confirmed the news that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 2 in June 2022, following the series finale of her hit NBC Series This Is Us.
Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius. 'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???' he posted to Instagram.
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
When Virgin River first premiered on Netflix in 2019, it was an instant hit, bringing the entire cast into the spotlight, including Benjamin Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth plays the character Brady, who served in the military with Jack (Martin Henderson) and tends to get himself into trouble. But when he's not acting,...
Dancing through life! Several of Us Weekly’s favorite stars and dancers celebrated the best of the dance world at the annual Industry Dance Awards — and their fashion choices did not disappoint. Jenna Johnson — who announced in July she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child — showed off her growing bump on […]
Photos: Kaley Cuoco through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Kaley Cuoco attends the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)
