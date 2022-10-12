ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon PD collecting hurricane relief items

By Angel Colquitt
 3 days ago
RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department is collecting items to assist hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

Pickup locations opened October 6. The pickup locations are the Rincon Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Items needed include:

  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Disinfectant spray
  • Extension cords
  • Toilet paper
  • Water
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Tarps
  • Nails
  • Hammers
  • First aid kits
  • Deodorant
  • Pampers
  • Baby wipes
  • Pop-up tent
  • Coolers
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Soap
  • Lotion
  • Trash-bags
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Lights
  • Clothing
  • Bleach
  • Hand soap
  • Bleach
  • Cleaner
  • Gloves
  • Buckets
  • Formula

