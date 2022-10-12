Read full article on original website
Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges...
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Ukrainian family has finally arrived at Dayton International Airport all thanks to the help of a Dayton Police Detective. Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
