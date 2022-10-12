The data is in, and it has confirmed what everyone's suspected: Venture-backed exits this year are on track to hit a five-year low, per Pitchbook. Why it matters: Fewer distributions back to VCs' own investors are adding to the ongoing squeeze those investors have been feeling. The market's in turmoil, and many have been stretching their allocations into the asset class during the pandemic boom.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO