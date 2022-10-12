ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unanswered prayers for exits

The data is in, and it has confirmed what everyone's suspected: Venture-backed exits this year are on track to hit a five-year low, per Pitchbook. Why it matters: Fewer distributions back to VCs' own investors are adding to the ongoing squeeze those investors have been feeling. The market's in turmoil, and many have been stretching their allocations into the asset class during the pandemic boom.
Stocks rise ahead of earnings season

Stocks snapped a six-day losing streak Thursday after rallying early in the trading session. Why it matters: Investors largely shrugged off the hotter than expected CPI inflation report and are thinking ahead to earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow morning with big banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
