Love County, OK

One person killed in Love County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Love County.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 32, about one mile west of Marietta.

Officials say a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped along Hwy 32 to turn left into a private drive.

Investigators say a 2018 semi-truck swerved to the left, but still hit the motorcycle. At that point, the truck continued across the center line and hit a 2006 Ford F250 pickup truck.

The tractor portion of the semi-truck overturned a quarter time, ejecting the driver.

All of the drivers were treated and released after suffering injuries.

However, the passenger in the pickup truck, 75-year-old Patsy Riley, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

