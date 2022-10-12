ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

14 Ways to Pay for College Without Student Loans

So student loan debt got wiped out for millions of borrowers who’ve already left school, but what if you’re heading to college now? Should you take out loans?. Today, nearly half of all U.S. adults who attended college say they left school with loans to repay. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the average annual cost of college is more than $35,000. But although it may seem that college costs can only be covered with student loans, taking out a loan should be a last resort.
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'

To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
What to Do With a 529 Plan If Your Kid Doesn't Go to College

You’ve been saving for years in a 529 plan, which lets you fund your child’s college costs tax-free. But what happens if your kid doesn’t go to college? Will you face a steep tax bill?. Not to worry. Money in a 529 account can be used tax-free...
Social Security Payments: Biggest Monthly Payment Hike Coming This Week; Who Is Eligible For The $1,800 Check?

In the next two days, a select group of Social Security claimants will start receiving their monthly checks, which are expected to be worth an average of $1,546 each. The Social Security Administration reports that on October 12, recipients of Social Security who were born between January 1 and October 10 will get their regular check. People whose birthdays fall after October 10 will get their checks later in the month.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
