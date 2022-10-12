ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

$1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. But Jones has given no signs of tempering...
NEWTOWN, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
ALABAMA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Voter registration deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–October 14th is the voter registration deadline. If you plan on casting a ballot on November 8th and you’re not registered to vote here in New York State, time is running out for you to do so. “You can register in person at your local board...
ELECTIONS
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Hilliard, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
City
California, OH
mychamplainvalley.com

Theresa Schafzahl reaches new heights

BURLINGTON – A new player sits atop the Vermont Women’s hockey all time points list as Theresa Schafzahl scored her 106th point with a goal against Holy Cross on October 9. “We jokingly said when we gave her the puck, since every point you get now you’re going...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Weather: Sunnier, drier weekend ahead

It has been a soaking wet last 12 hours or so with heavy rain, gusty winds, and poor travel conditions. Gradual improvements are expected this afternoon as rain exits, the sun returns, and we begin to dry out heading into the weekend. This morning, heavy and steady rain continues to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy