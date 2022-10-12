Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser responds to The Whale fat suit controversy
Brendan Fraser has responded to criticism surrounding the use of a fat suit for his new role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which is tipped for Oscar success. Fraser plays a grief-stricken professor who is 600 pounds, and the film follows his relationship with his daughter played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel teases “special story” for Fast and Furious car
Really, the Fast and furious movies boil down to two things: cars and family. As we head towards Fast and Furious 10, the penultimate chapter in the mainline action movies, Vin Diesel’s been teasing little bits of the blockbuster. In a new post on Instagram, he hints at one of the cars for the film.
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds’ Hunt for New Add-ons In ‘Deadpool 3’ Continues, as The Star Now Wants James Marsden and Halle Berry
Ryan Reynolds has been persistent in news headlines these days for his upcoming movie Deadpool 3. The star broke the internet with his recent updates about the cast and plot development and add-ons to his movie. After the news of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the movie, Ryan has now caused another stir in social media by stating his demand for two more Hollywood A-listers. Do you know who they are?
Keanu Reeves Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Get The Deepfake Treatment, And It’s Uncanny
John Wick and The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is the latest big name in Hollywood to get the deepfake treatment, and the results are uncanny.
Comments / 0