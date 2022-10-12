Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO