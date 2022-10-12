Read full article on original website
Related
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows
Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
WOWK
Latvia calls watchdog’s migrant mistreatment claims ‘absurd’
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd” claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs
Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
WOWK
French minister urges Lebanon to swiftly elect new president
BEIRUT (AP) — French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday urged Lebanon to swiftly elect a new president or risk plunging the poverty-stricken country into a deeper political crisis. Colonna’s remarks in Beirut came after Lebanon’s divided parliament twice failed to elect a successor to Michel Aoun, with no...
Pakistan Opposition Leader Arrested for ‘Highly Obnoxious’ Tweet
An opposition leader in Pakistan was arrested Thursday morning over a tweet about the country’s military chief that authorities deemed “highly obnoxious and intimidating.” Azam Swati was taken into custody in Islamabad after his house was raided without a search warrant, Swati’s lawyer says. “He was blindfolded and treated like a terrorist,” attorney Babar Awan said, adding that the country had become “fascist.” Swati’s Wednesday evening tweet about military boss General Qamar Javed Bajwa came in response to a court case in which incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted of money laundering. “Mr Bajwa...
Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece
Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As @UKHouseofLords prepares to debate @edvaizey motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
getnews.info
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens
Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
EU border agency accused of serious rights violations in leaked report
Classified document alleges Frontex involvement in cover-ups and illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers from Greece and Malta
WOWK
Poland repairs oil pipeline leak, says pumping will resume
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline said Thursday that it was repairing damage that caused a leak earlier this week to the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, also said it wants to resume the pumping of crude...
2 men get 40 years each for Malta reporter's car-bomb murder
VALLETTA, Malta — (AP) — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist, which had shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta. Hours earlier, at...
howafrica.com
Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy
On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
WOWK
International climate change bodies win humanity award
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
Comments / 0