Anne Arundel County, MD

A closer look at the local ballot questions

By Amanda Engel
 3 days ago
We're taking a look at what you'll see on your ballot ahead of the November general election, but different districts, in addition to voting for different candidates, will also have some different ballot questions.

Anne Arundel County residents will have 8 county-specific questions:

  • Question A asks to amend the County's charter to require a Veterans Affairs Commission.
  • Question B enacts a three-term limit on County councilmembers.
  • Question C deals with compensation requirements for County councilmemebers.
  • Question D, if approved, would remove a requirement that copies of bills and notices be placed on a bulletin board and instead require those to be published on the County Council's website.
  • Question E is a clarification between two different types of emergency ordinances allowed under the charter.
  • Question F deals with the City Auditor's functions and duties.
  • Question G is a name change for the Charter Revision Commission.

Baltimore City has four bond issues and 7 charter amendments:

  • Questions A-D are bond issues for an affordable housing loan, a school loan, a community and economic development loan and a public infrastructure loan.
  • Question E has to do with prohibiting the sale, transfer or franchising of the City's underground conduit system for cables and wires.
  • Question F, if passed, would create a fund to add reward money for tips that lead to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of criminal suspects.
  • Question G creates a fund, named after Dante Barksdale, to promote pre-apprenticeship programs and other workforce development programs in schools and colleges.
  • Question H would put the Baltimore Police Department back into local control.
  • Question I deals with the membership of the Advisory Board that appoints and removes the Inspector General.
  • Question J creates a Department of Accounts Payable under the Comptroller's office.
  • Question K would implement a two-term limit for elected officials in the City.

Baltimore County is asking residents to vote on two charter amendments and 11 ordinances for county borrowing:

  • Question A would create new qualification requirements for the county council, specifically being an eligible voter and at least 21 years old.
  • Question B changes the name of the Department of Public Works and changes the qualification requirements for the Director of the department.
  • Questions C - K are ordinances authorizing the County to borrow money for agricultural and rural land preservation, community college, community improvement project, operational buildings, parks, preservation & greenways, public works, refuse disposal, schools, and a waterway improvement program.

Cecil County has five charter amendments for voters to consider:

  • Question A deals with how the County Council would fill vacancies on the County Council.
  • Question B concerns the establishment and timing of the redistricting commission, as well as who is not eligible for appointment to the commission.
  • Question C would require the County Council to fill a County Executive vacancy within 30 days of receiving a list of nominees from the county central committee of the same political party as the exiting County Executive.
  • Question D would create an Ethics Commission and establishes its members and terms.
  • Question E asks voters to amend the Charter to require certain info about all county purchases and service contracts that are more than $100K.

Frederick County is asking two questions of its voters:

  • Question A is a charter amendment that would clarify language in the County Charter on the binding arbitration process with career firefighters.
  • Question B would amend the Charter to permit County Council members to receive allowances and fringe benefits, on top of their salaries.

Harford County has two charter amendments for residents to consider:

  • Question A asks for an amendment that would permit the County Council to speak direct to County employees in the Executive Branch to obtain information.
  • Question B would create the grounds and process to remove a member of the County Council.

Howard County has a single local question, by petition. It would create a law prohibiting the use of County resources for enforcing federal immigration and nationality laws, helping enforcement by collecting or sharing a person's information, asking a person about their citizenship, nationality or immigration status or the status of another person or sharing a person's status with another person.

Carroll County does not appear to have any county-specific questions on the ballot this fall.

You can find the full list of local ballot questions, from the Maryland State Board of Elections website here .

