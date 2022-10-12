ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WSAV-TV

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
UTAH STATE
WSAV-TV

How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSAV-TV

Stacey Abrams encouraging young voters to vote in upcoming gubernatorial race

Thursday night, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in Savannah at a candidate forum, encouraging residents to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial race in November. Stacey Abrams encouraging young voters to vote in …. Thursday night, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in Savannah at a candidate forum, encouraging residents...
SAVANNAH, GA

