Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Weekend Break: Brookfield Zoo’s creepy crawlers
Check out this Weekend Break where WGN takes a look at the creepy crawlers Brookfield Zoo has this spooky season.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
The Museum Of Ice Cream In Chicago Has Unlimited Samples & One Flavor Is So Hated
There's a museum in Illinois that is entirely dedicated to the sweet, cold treat many people love. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) in Chicago, IL has become a popular culinary destination for tourists and locals looking to spend a day immersed in a bright pink-colored world of icy desserts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
Suburban boy honors late father’s love of Halloween with yard display
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — An 11-year-old from Crystal Lake has come up with a unique way to honor his late father: Halloween decorations. Gavin Sckiackitano’s father, Jeff Sciackitano was a huge fan of Halloween. He proposed to his wife on Halloween and even had a daughter born on Halloween. Needless to say, the family yard […]
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them
Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.
The Interactive UniverSoul Circus Returns to Chicago
They say it’s the most interactive circus on the planet and it’s happening right here in Chicago. The UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on a journey of light, sound and soul. Joining us in studio to share what you can expect to see is Ringmaster Cheyenne Dailey.
RELATED PEOPLE
How New Movie ‘Till' Captured a Grieving Chicago Mother's Journey to Change the World
The new drama, “Till,” opening in select theaters this weekend, details the historic lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a Chicagoan who was murdered while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. The story is told through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, played by Danielle Deadwyler. At first...
Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society
Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor Dip
● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped) ● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted) ● Preheat the oven to 350°. ● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix. ● Spoon mixture...
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
This loveable puppy is an 'absolute angel'
Meet Alejandro! According to his foster parent, this 10-month-old, 70-pound Terrier mix is “an absolute angel.” He is super-smart, eager to please and full of energy. He would make the perfect work-from-home fur baby.
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
imnotArt: First Phygital Gallery in the World
ImnotArt is the first phygital gallery in the world and it’s located right here in Wicker Park. Joining us now with all the details is CEO and co-founder Matthew Schapiro.
Cool weekend with breezy winds before the chilliest air of fall
—-Rain’s sweeping toward the area–likely to reach the city for several hours around beginning toward 7 to 8 pm–but out of here by midnight. –It’s a cold front which is passing. While it was cool today—58-deg at O’Hare–6-deg below normal for the day–Saturday’s highs will be cooler–reaching 53 deg at a time of year in which the “normal” Oct 15 high temp is 63.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0