Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Eater

Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago

Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
CBS Chicago

CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
WGN TV

The Interactive UniverSoul Circus Returns to Chicago

They say it’s the most interactive circus on the planet and it’s happening right here in Chicago. The UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on a journey of light, sound and soul. Joining us in studio to share what you can expect to see is Ringmaster Cheyenne Dailey.
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
Block Club Chicago

13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More

CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
fox32chicago.com

Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor Dip

● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped) ● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted) ● Preheat the oven to 350°. ● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix. ● Spoon mixture...
WGN TV

Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy

Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
97ZOK

Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare

This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
WGN TV

Cool weekend with breezy winds before the chilliest air of fall

—-Rain’s sweeping toward the area–likely to reach the city for several hours around beginning toward 7 to 8 pm–but out of here by midnight. –It’s a cold front which is passing. While it was cool today—58-deg at O’Hare–6-deg below normal for the day–Saturday’s highs will be cooler–reaching 53 deg at a time of year in which the “normal” Oct 15 high temp is 63.
WGN TV

