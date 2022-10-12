Read full article on original website
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Addresses Rumors She Dated Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas
Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors. Word on the street is Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas have never hooked up. After her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett brought up rumors Gizelle and Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband were more than friends, The Real Housewives of Potomac star is speaking out. "I've...
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed
IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
Noelle Robinson Sends Love to Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill After They Share News of Their Separation
The RHOA couple received support from the Bravo family after confirming they are separating after two years of marriage. Shortly after confirming their separation after two years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill quickly felt the love and support of those close to them.
Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3
Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors. When Housewives travel, drama always follows. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand. In...
Brandy Norwood Gives Health Update After Reported Hospitalization
Watch: Brandy Thanks Fans After Reported Hospitalization. Brandy Norwood is on the mend after a health scare. The "Boy Is Mine" singer, 43, shared in an Instagram Stories post on Oct. 12 that she's "following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."
Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday
Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation
Watch: RHONJ Husbands Get SHADY in Most-Likely To Game. You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice. Two months after he and wife Melissa...
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson
Watch: Ant Anstead CLAPS BACK at Critics Calling Out New Pics of Son. Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
Cynthia Bailey Is Going to ‘Write That Book’ After Mike Hill Split: ‘I’m Going Through Some Things’
Finding her new path. Days after Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced their separation after two years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum discussed their breakup at BravoCon 2022 — and how she’s moving on. “I do have a book coming out. As you guys know I'm going through some things right now,” Bailey, 55, said […]
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Los Angeles Home Is Reportedly Robbed
Watch: Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With a Few Cameos. The O.G. of the O.C. is officially back. Vicki Gunvalson will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star exclusively confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 at BravoCon 2022. Rumors of Vicki's possible return began last month after photos of her dining with RHOC's Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador spread like wild fire on Housewives social media fan pages.
