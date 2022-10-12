Read full article on original website
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood
A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forecasters warn Floridians to prepare for rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian
NOAAThe storm could reach a Category 4 as it heads towards Florida's western Gulf coast.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Charley would fit inside of Ian’s eye as ‘catastrophic’ Cat 4 ravages Florida
Hurricane-force winds extended just 10 miles around Hurricane Ian’s eye is 40 miles in diameter on its own. Here’s more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More
Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.
CNBC
Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
Hurricane Ian Insured Damage Toll Is Now Estimated to Be $67 Billion
Hurricane Ian made its second and most devastating landfall on Florida’s western coast more than a week ago. The near-Category 5 storm brought with it historic levels of flooding and resulted in a death toll already surpassing 100. Now, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials estimate that the total insured damage toll has achieved $67 billion.
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
disneydining.com
First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering
Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
Florida orange crop declines after Hurricane Ian damage
Florida’s orange crop this year will be nearly a third smaller than last year, and one of the smallest in decades after Hurricane Ian devastated citrus groves last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. Why it matters: A smaller citrus crop could lead to higher prices, and...
Karl no longer forecast to be a tropical storm. It weakened to a tropical depression at night
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Karl
natureworldnews.com
World’s Most Powerful Storms: Which Hurricane Caused the Most Damage?
Hurricanes are not just among of the world's strongest ferocious catastrophes, yet arguably the biggest financial catastrophic events in the United States, according to academics who published their findings in the journal PNAS in 2019. Nonetheless, evaluating the most destructive storms is dependent on the metric used: often, economic penalty...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0