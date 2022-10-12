Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Pottsboro comes from behind to beat Winnsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals picked up a huge district win over formerly unbeaten Winnsboro on Friday. The Cardinals trailed 28-17 in the first half but rallied back to get the 36-35 win. Pottsboro improves to 6-1 this season and 3-0 in district play.
KTEN.com
Atoka rolls over Lexington for second district win
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Atoka ATH Jace Jackson scored touchdowns on both offense and defense and Atoka handled Lexington at home 53-14. The Wampus Cats are now 2-2 in district play.
KTEN.com
Lone Grove edges out Sulphur 27-20
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) - OSSAA Class 3A District 2 continues to bring forth close, competitive finishes that leave the playing field wide open in the fight for a playoff spot. Sulphur hosted Lone Grove Thursday night, and the Longhorns got the crucial district win 27-20. Each team now sits at...
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast pivotal matchup between Whitesboro and #10 Brock
BROCK, Texas — Two of the top 3A teams in Texas square off on Friday night in a game likely to decide the District 4-3A Division I title, as 10th-ranked Brock hosts Whitesboro at 7:30 at Eagle Stadium. You can watch the game live, on the WFAA YouTube channel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Fight, ejections mar Frisco's 20-17 win over Frisco Heritage
FRISCO, Texas - It was billed as a battle of unbeatens, and it turned into a battle of attrition. Frisco beat Frisco Heritage 20-17 at the Ford Center on Thursday night in a game that was marred by a first-quarter fight that resulted in a 15-minute delay and six ejections. With several key players ...
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
KTEN.com
Madill ends losing skid with convincing win over Fort Gibson
MADILL, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Madill snapped a three-game losing streak with a big 58-27 win over Fort Gibson. The Wildcats are now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district play.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Learn about the haunted history of Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX
Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
KTEN.com
Sherman teen with epilepsy crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Alison Appleby had never entered a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she had to prove them wrong. In her first competition, she came home, crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022, with her service dog in training, Brady, by her side. "A bystander...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
Comments / 0