Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Shale Producer EOG Pays $847 Million to Settle Third-Quarter Hedges
(Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs...
CNBC
A shift in global energy demand could be coming this winter
"We love [oil] as a multiyear play," Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, told CNBC's Bob Pisani on Monday on "ETF Edge." "But there are major supply constraints to the energy markets." Van Eck, who manages the VanEck Oil Services fund and many other commodity ETFs, noted that the minimum...
maritime-executive.com
As Europe Hunts for Gas, Atlantic LNG Carrier Rates Hit New Record
As European nations push to secure natural gas supplies ahead of the winter heating season, Atlantic basin day rates for LNG carriers have soared to record levels. Shipowners lucky enough to be in the LNG sector can hope for spot rates pushing the $400,000 mark, a price bracket usually reserved for the ultradeepwater drillship sector on its best days.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. OIL COMPANY BLASTS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS: Valero hit back at California’s Energy Commission (CEC) last week after the agency demanded oil refinery executives explain why, despite declining crude oil prices, gas prices have spiked. "[C]rude oil prices...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled Thursday after the headline U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2% over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. The “sticker shock” of inflation was “shrugged off,” possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
To end price spikes and climate catastrophe, ban crude oil exports
On the same day that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies, which include Russia, agreed to raise oil prices with a major supply cut, President Biden was touring Hurricane Ian’s damage in Florida, declaring that it “ends discussion” on the climate crisis. Both show why Biden needs to reinstate the U.S. ban on crude oil exports.
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
Scribble Ventures raises $84 million for pair of new funds
Scribble Ventures, a two-year-old early-stage Silicon Valley firm, has raised about $55 million for its second fund and just over $29 million for an opportunities fund. Why it matters: Scribble founder and managing director Elizabeth Weil is still one of the few female solo general partners and she has been in the industry for nearly two decades.
Germany is pushing a $93 billion spending plan to ease consumer gas prices as Europe heads toward winter with no end to energy crunch in sight
Germany announced plans Monday to spend $93 billion to ease surging gas prices. Officials are worried winter months will be tight even as energy reserves are filling up. The plan would be paid for by a larger 200-billion-euro spending package that was announced last month. Germany announced Monday plans to...
electrek.co
Greece runs on 100% renewables for the first time on record
Greece was powered entirely by renewables for the first time ever last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Monday, IPTO said that renewables accounted for 100% of power generation in Greece for at least five hours, reaching a record high of 3,106 megawatt hours at 0800 GMT:
Biden blames Russia, Saudi Arabia for rising gas prices, takes credit for recent dip
President Biden, speaking at a Volvo manufacturing plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday, blamed OPEC+ for the country's inability to lower historically high gas prices nationwide.
A "really big driver" lurks behind Q3 earnings
Third-quarter earnings are about to kick into high gear — and amid the "will-we-or-won't-we" recession question, we’ll be looking for signals from corporate America about the economy's health. Why it matters: The Fed’s trying to engineer a soft landing, and the pending Q3 results will paint a picture...
Global wealth to decline more than 2% in 2022, new report says
Global wealth is on course to decline more than 2% in 2022, marking its first significant decrease since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report published by Allianz on Wednesday. Driving the news: Noting that the war in Ukraine has “choked” the post-pandemic economic recovery, the report stated...
Stocks rise ahead of earnings season
Stocks snapped a six-day losing streak Thursday after rallying early in the trading session. Why it matters: Investors largely shrugged off the hotter than expected CPI inflation report and are thinking ahead to earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow morning with big banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
Bond market volatility is at COVID-crisis levels
The bond market's version of the VIX — a volatility index — is freaking out. What’s happening: The index that measures Treasury market volatility is flirting with levels not seen since the peak of the COVID-induced market crisis of March 2020. Why it matters: Turbulence in safe...
Inflation stays hot in September
Consumer prices continued to soar in September, while the measure that strips out food and energy raced ahead as price pressure remains hot throughout the economy, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: The report puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates swiftly in...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0