MIAMI - A suspected road rage incident in Medley early Friday led to gunfire. According to police, the driver of an AT&T van got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup truck on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of NW 138th Street. Words were exchanged and things got heated. That's when police said the driver of the GMC pulled a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the GMC was detained by Florida Highway Patrol.

MEDLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO