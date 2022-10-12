Read full article on original website
Related
The Era of Digitalization: Growing a Business through E-Commerce
The last few years have been full of ups and downs, to say the least. Industries have experienced unprecedented disruptions, the world has gone through numerous closures, and daily lives as we knew them have completely changed.
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CFO Spotlight: eCommerce Aggregator Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) CFO Talks With Benzinga On eCommerce, Capital Markets And More
The e-commerce industry experienced a dramatic increase over the past few years, as the pandemic drove more businesses to create an online presence. Coupled with rising internet penetration in the region, South East Asia in particular is experiencing the highest growth in e-commerce. Amid the expansion of companies offering e-commerce...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers
A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
Exton Corporate Travel Company Expands Reach to Multinational Clients Through New Joint Venture
Exton-based World Travel Inc. has launched a joint venture with U.K. company Clarity Travel Management, writes Jamie Biesiada for Travel Weekly. The new company, One Global Travel, unites travel management companies across the globe in a “community” that can better service clients in local marketplaces. World Travel and Clarity have a 50 percent stake each in the venture.
TechCrunch
6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues
Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
Why global investors are piling into the UK’s luxury care home sector
With a spa, cinema and wood-panelled hall, Reigate Grange in Surrey, where Ann King was abused, is part of a growing trend for luxury care homes. Fuelled by global investors’ desire to capitalise on older people’s property wealth, luxury care applies a cruise-ship sheen to the grittier reality of dementia and the end of life.
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives in order to quickly inform resource allocations and planning. The offerings help organizations rapidly shift priorities as business needs change with new goals reporting, decrease duplicate cross-functional work and wasted costs with a deeply integrated tech stack, and scale global security with enterprise security features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005368/en/ With Enterprise-Grade Goals, enterprises have access to advanced reporting and dashboards for goals, built on the proprietary Asana Work Graph®. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally
With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
Billboard
The Ledger: How Streaming Platforms Are Looking Beyond Music to Boost Their Margins
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. The 2004 documentary Super Size Me took a humorous look at the health consequences of fast-food restaurants’ practice of up-selling customers to higher-priced, larger-portioned items – a super-sized cup of Coca-Cola rather than a large, for example. To the customer, up-selling looked like a good deal: the additional soda or food cost only a few cents more. For restaurants, the tactic padded margins because the difference in price dwarfed the cost of goods.
Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter
Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0