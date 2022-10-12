Read full article on original website
The Deals: 3tone Music Group Scores $50M Investment; Warner Music Acquires Stake in Serbia’s Mascom Records
Carlton James Group invested $50 million in Bristol, U.K.-based distribution and artist label services company 3tone Music Group to fund the additional expansion of the company’s distribution platform. 3tone, which is run by CEO Dean Roberts and managing director Chris Borud, was first backed by Carlton James Group in 2019. The company offers indie artists unlimited digital distribution to multiple streaming platforms for an annual fee, a model that echoes more established companies like DistroKid and TuneCore.
‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent’
American Idol has lost one of its brightest contestants, and the show and its judges are speaking out about Willie Spence’s death. The general American Idol account Instagram shared a video from his audition with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the show’s account captioned the video of the runner-up for the 2021 season. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.” Related Here Are All of 'American Idol' Star...
Beyonce Addresses Fashion Designer Who Claims He Wasn’t Paid for Work on ‘Renaissance’ Album Art
Beyoncé and her team have thoroughly shut down allegations that Nusi Quero wasn’t paid for his work on styling the singer in her Renaissance album artwork. After the designer claimed in now-deleted Instagram posts that Bey’s team — specifically her stylist Marni Senofonte — had never compensated him for his contributions to the “Break My Soul” vocalist’s high-fashion album photo shoots, an official statement denying all of Quero’s “troubling” allegations was shared Thursday (Oct. 13) with Entertainment Tonight. “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” said Beyoncé’s rep in...
Rising Producer-Artist Flwr Chyld Signs to Raedio, Releases Debut Album
Rising producer-artist Flwr Chyld announced his signing to the publishing division of Issa Rae’s Raedio record label. On Friday (Oct. 14), the Atlanta native also released his debut album, Luv N Chaos, and first offering under the new deal. The signing marks a new beginning for the emerging artist (real name Kevin Brown) who has a knack for blending elements of R&B, funk and house. In 2019, he released his debut EP Iridescent Luv, captivating the underground indie music scene with help from singer-songwriter James Tillman. Flwr Chyld then followed with 2020’s Flow, collaborating with other rising names including Elujay and...
Adam Foster of Luminate Passes, Celebrated as a ‘Friend to Many’
Adam Foster, product director for Luminate, which provides data for Billboard‘s charts, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, at his home in Los Angeles following a brave battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his wife Larissa, dog Dido and other loved ones, resting comfortably. Originally from Montgomery, Ala., Foster...
These Are the Latin Artists Nominated at the 2022 AMAs
Bad Bunny‘s unstoppable success and impact — in the Billboard charts and otherwise — can be felt across the world. As such, the Puerto Rican superstar has earned the most nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards, eight, in categories that include artist of the year. Benito also competes in the general categories favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist and favorite pop album — for his ubiquitous Un Verano Sin Ti — in addition to his nods in the Latin music categories. But he’s not the only Latin artist that received multiple nominations to the AMAs...
Dan Auerbach-Led The Arcs Prepping First Album in 8 Years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’
Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach‘s side project, The Arcs, will release their first album in 8 years in early 2023. Electrophonic Chronic — the follow-up to the band’s 2015 debut, Yours, Dreamily — is due out on Jan. 27 through Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Related GARNiDELiA Talk New Single 'Gen'ai Yuugi,' NFT Project & More: Interview 10/13/2022 The band previewed the 12-track album on Thursday (Oct. 13) the the funky first single, “Keep on Dreamin’,” which dropped along with a psychedelic, pinball-themed animated video directed and illustrated by Robert Schober, with character design by El Oms. The collection was produced by Auerbach and...
Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen
Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
How a Leaked Album Changed Feid’s Fate — and Led to a Sold-Out Tour
Feid was getting ready to take a well-earned day off after his three consecutive sold-out shows at Medellín’s fabled Plaza de Toros La Macarena. It never happened. Instead, his day turned rather hectic when his new album — set to come out later this year — was leaked online. “I called everyone — my producers, my manager — on our day off that Monday because I had to rush to the studio to finish the album quickly and not give the leaked version many hours out on the street,” the Colombian singer-songwriter tells Billboard during a Zoom interview. “I told them...
Farina, Miky Woodz & More Weigh In on Controversy Over Reggaeton Lyrics for New ‘Cultura Clash’
Farina, Miky Woodz, Juhn and Dimelo Flow gathered to discuss reggaeton lyrics and the genre’s evolution in a new episode of Billboard’s “Cultura Clash” (watch above). “Music doesn’t have rules. That’s the easiest way to put it,” Panamanian producer Dimelo Flow says. “You can make of music whatever you want.” The four artists came together to bring to the forefront their thoughts on whether there’s a lack of depth in some Latin music, if artistry is missing in lyricism, and if some are underestimating the uniqueness of certain songs and genres. “Before it was a taboo to speak badly in the songs,...
How Omar Apollo Found Clarity While Writing ‘Evergreen’
With his debut studio album Ivory, Omar Apollo shows listeners exactly who he is. The previously elusive singer from Indiana leaned into all aspects of his identity throughout the 16-track effort — from raw, genre-defying cuts like “Invincible,” alongside Daniel Caesar, to Spanglish trap banger “Tamagotchi,” which reveals a refreshingly playful Apollo. But it was “Evergreen,” a soulful, R&B-tinged deep cut, that captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Apollo onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, through what every artists hopes for in 2022: a viral TikTok moment. It took a few tries for the bridge to...
20 Questions With Kerri Chandler: How An Obsession With the Club World’s Best Sound Systems Forged the Icon’s Latest Album
Kerri Chandler is an innovator. The legendary DJ and producer, who is looking at 30 years of house music in his rearview, is an out-of-the-box thinker who doesn’t see limitations, just new frontiers. Case in point, his latest album, the 24-song Spaces and Places — his first since 2008’s Computer Games. Space and Places was not created in Chandler’s elaborate home studio in New Jersey — which is on par with any commercial studio, and leaves quite a few of those marquee locations in its dust. Instead, over the course of two years, Chandler traveled around the globe, recording the songs...
Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club
Audioslave‘s “Like a Stone” music video officially surpassed one billion views on Wednesday (Oct. 12). Related Vicky Cornell Talks About Chris Cornell's Suicide: 'It Came From Nowhere' 10/12/2022 Released in 2003 as the second single off Audioslave’s debut self-titled album, the track became the Chris Cornell-led supergroup’s biggest hit on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 31 on the Hot 100 and earning them dual No. 1s on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. Meanwhile, the brooding music video finds the late Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog frontman backed by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk...
Tom DeLonge Shares Letter to Matt Skiba After Rejoining Blink-182: ‘Thank You for Being a Member of Our Band’
Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge announced their plans earlier this week to reunite for a brand-new album and a world tour, leaving fans to wonder the fate of Matt Skiba. The Alkaline Trio frontman filled in for DeLonge and became an official member of the band in 2015, recording the 2016 album California with the group. While its unclear what Skiba’s plans post-Blink are, DeLonge personally reached out to him to express his gratitude for filling in during his absence. DeLonge shared a personal note he wrote to Skiba via Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 13), captioning a screenshot...
Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List
Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 10/13/2022 Adele, Harry...
One of These 62 Songwriters Will Win the First Grammy for Songwriter of the Year
The list of 62 songwriters or songwriting teams that are vying for the newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year, non-classical includes such major names as Desmond Child, James Fauntleroy, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. It also includes some surprises. The-Dream, who had a pair of top five albums on the Billboard 200 in 2009-10, and Michael Wilson Hardy, who records as HARDY, are both eligible. This award was specifically designed to celebrate songwriters who primarily write for other artists, rather than songwriters who are also artists or producers. Related These Major Artists May Not...
Grammys 2023: Categories With Most & Fewest Entries
All Grammys count the same toward someone’s career Grammy total, but we all know they’re not really on an equal footing. Every media outlet on Earth will report the winners of album of the year and record of the year next Feb. 5, but good luck trying to find out who won best regional roots music album (we’ll have it, of course). Some categories are far more competitive than others. There are more than 20 times as many entries in this year’s most populated category, song of the year (686), as in this year’s least populated category, best opera recording (30)....
First Stream: New Music From Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 and More
Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Lil Baby takes his turn again, Blink-182 is back and edgier than ever, and The 1975 has a concise mission statement. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Lil Baby, It’s Only Me On the one hand, Lil Baby is a natural star, with a singular voice and the type of charisma that can carry him through solo hits, guest verses and commercial...
We’re On a Highway to Spell: The AC/DC Kid’s Book Is Coming Soon
AC/DC have done it all in the rock ‘n’ roll, from dropping multi-million selling albums, filling stadiums around the globe, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Heck, even Iron Man is a fan. Now, the Aussie rock titans are playing a different note, with a children’s picture book. Angus Young and Co. signed off on The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, available in-stores from Nov. 11 and online at lovepolicebooks.com. Illustrated by Paul “The Mayor” McNeil, it’s the fourth in a series of kid’s picture books released by Australian merch and lifestyle company, Love Police, after Never Mind Your Ps and...
The 5 Best Displays at the New Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum
“Once Bruce walks out on stage, the only question in my mind is: is this going to be an absolutely great show, one of the greatest shows he’s ever done or the greatest show he’s ever done? That’s the range,” says Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in a video at the new Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. While that may be a bit (but only a little) hyperbolic, The Boss is renowned for both the high caliber and marathon duration of his concerts, and the exhibit — which officially opens Saturday (Oct. 15) and...
