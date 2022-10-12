Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Jersey City OKs affordable housing initiative, despite calls for more research into benefits, drawbacks
The Jersey City City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night intended to create more affordable housing, despite calls from some council members and neighborhood associations to hold off until the long-term effects and consequences could be determined. The affordable housing overlay (AHO) — which incentivizes developers to build more units...
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Approves Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Pilot Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board approved the creation of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (ART) Program, which establishes a one-time grant opportunity to support economic recovery in urban areas with mass transit that have faced economic harms from the reduction of commuters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded at $10 million, the ART pilot program will address these harms through the creation of two programs, one for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Development projects and one for Public Space Activation initiatives.
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
jerseydigs.com
Journal Square’s Apple Tree House Set to House Museum of Jersey City
A historic landmark along Jersey City’s west side is slated to be transformed into the latest arts institution in the rapidly growing Journal Square neighborhood. Earlier this month, Jersey City’s council approved an agreement to lease the Apple Tree House to the Museum of Jersey City History (MJCH). The building, situated at 298 Academy Street, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was reopened to the public five years ago following a lengthy renovation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
njbmagazine.com
Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office
Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
jerseydigs.com
Construction Begins on 10 Commerce, an Office-to-Residential Conversion in Newark
A long-vacant office building in the heart of Downtown Newark has kicked off its rebirth into a mixed-use apartment complex that will sport a revamped exterior. Construction permits were posted last month, and demolition has officially begun at the 12-story 10 Commerce Street in Newark. Revitalization plans have been in the works for years at the property, with an office-to-residential conversion being discussed since 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 1,000 cannabis entrepreneurs are competing for New York’s first 150 dispensary licenses
Gregory Pereira at his office in The Bronx. Pereira is one of the more than 900 applicants competing for one of the state’s first recreational dispensary licenses. With the end of the year quickly approaching, government officials are scrambling to fulfill their promise of opening recreational marijuana dispensaries. [ more › ]
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
theobserver.com
Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15
The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jerseydigs.com
Luxurious 3 Bedroom Condo with Private Terrace and Spectacular Manhattan Views Listed in Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. Experience all the conveniences of Jersey City living plus enjoy spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline from the comfort of this luxurious three-bedroom condominium. Situated on...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York native Dasheeda Dawson named city cannabis czarina
EAST NEW YORK — The Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and the mayor’s office announced Wednesday the appointment of Dasheeda Dawson, a native of East New York, as founding director of Cannabis NYC, an initiative designed to spearhead the growth of the cannabis industry and expand direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, as well as educate the public.
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
Meet the Bayonne blogger, influencer, and small business owner with a passion for fashion
Pamela Valdez is a lifelong Bayonne resident, born and raised in the city, and a fashion entrepreneur. For as long as she has lived in Bayonne, she has wanted to break into the fashion industry. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do since a young age and since high...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
informnny.com
Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York
Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
Comments / 0