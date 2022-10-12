ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

njbmagazine.com

NJEDA Approves Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Pilot Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board approved the creation of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (ART) Program, which establishes a one-time grant opportunity to support economic recovery in urban areas with mass transit that have faced economic harms from the reduction of commuters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded at $10 million, the ART pilot program will address these harms through the creation of two programs, one for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Development projects and one for Public Space Activation initiatives.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Journal Square’s Apple Tree House Set to House Museum of Jersey City

A historic landmark along Jersey City’s west side is slated to be transformed into the latest arts institution in the rapidly growing Journal Square neighborhood. Earlier this month, Jersey City’s council approved an agreement to lease the Apple Tree House to the Museum of Jersey City History (MJCH). The building, situated at 298 Academy Street, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was reopened to the public five years ago following a lengthy renovation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office

Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Construction Begins on 10 Commerce, an Office-to-Residential Conversion in Newark

A long-vacant office building in the heart of Downtown Newark has kicked off its rebirth into a mixed-use apartment complex that will sport a revamped exterior. Construction permits were posted last month, and demolition has officially begun at the 12-story 10 Commerce Street in Newark. Revitalization plans have been in the works for years at the property, with an office-to-residential conversion being discussed since 2018.
NEWARK, NJ
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
theobserver.com

Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15

The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Luxurious 3 Bedroom Condo with Private Terrace and Spectacular Manhattan Views Listed in Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. Experience all the conveniences of Jersey City living plus enjoy spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline from the comfort of this luxurious three-bedroom condominium. Situated on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York native Dasheeda Dawson named city cannabis czarina

EAST NEW YORK — The Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and the mayor’s office announced Wednesday the appointment of Dasheeda Dawson, a native of East New York, as founding director of Cannabis NYC, an initiative designed to spearhead the growth of the cannabis industry and expand direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, as well as educate the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
CLAY, NY
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York

Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

