'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Israel reaches deal to share territory in Mediterranean with longtime foe Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows
Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe’s new gas hub
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs
Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Pakistan Opposition Leader Arrested for ‘Highly Obnoxious’ Tweet
An opposition leader in Pakistan was arrested Thursday morning over a tweet about the country’s military chief that authorities deemed “highly obnoxious and intimidating.” Azam Swati was taken into custody in Islamabad after his house was raided without a search warrant, Swati’s lawyer says. “He was blindfolded and treated like a terrorist,” attorney Babar Awan said, adding that the country had become “fascist.” Swati’s Wednesday evening tweet about military boss General Qamar Javed Bajwa came in response to a court case in which incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted of money laundering. “Mr Bajwa...
Taiwan’s citizen warriors prepare to confront looming threat from China
On a sleepy Sunday morning 50 anonymous young men and women have wandered into a nondescript Taipei office for training with Kuma Academy. The one-day course includes cross-strait geopolitics and strategy, invasion scenarios, and disinformation. Later, they’re taught the difference between the opposing armies’ uniforms, and how to tie a tourniquet.
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece
Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As @UKHouseofLords prepares to debate @edvaizey motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland submit joint bid to stage Women’s Euros in 2025
Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland have submitted a joint bid to host the Women's European Championship in 2025. The Nordic bid will compete with France, Poland and Switzerland to stage the 14th edition of the tournament. Ukraine had expressed an interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion and...
EU border agency accused of serious rights violations in leaked report
Classified document alleges Frontex involvement in cover-ups and illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers from Greece and Malta
Development banks pass climate goal, urged to help poor more
BERLIN (AP) — The world’s top development banks provided more than $80 billion last year to help countries tackle climate change, passing a goal they set in 2019, according to a report published Friday. The European Investment Bank, or EIB, said it and seven other financial institutions committed...
Meeting gives China’s Xi a chance to tighten hold on economy
BEIJING (AP) — At the Communist Party congress that begins Sunday, President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, will get a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant party role in the economy and tighter control over entrepreneurs. The...
From shining shoes in Africa to a seat in Italy's parliament
ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines.
