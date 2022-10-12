ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

36-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car while walking on Route 13 in Laurel: Police

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Laurel died Tuesday night after being struck by a car while walking on Route 13 in Laurel, Delaware State Police reported. The 17-year-old driver was not injured.

State police said that Terrence Deshields was walking in the left northbound lane of Route 13 just south of Chipmans Lane at 9:45 p.m. A 17-year-old girl in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was driving north in the same lane and did not see the man in the road, according to police. The front left of the Malibu hit Deshields, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deshields was not wearing any reflective gear, according to police. Route 13 was closed for about four hours, and the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Cpl. Albert at 302-703-3266 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be sent online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

IN THIS ARTICLE
