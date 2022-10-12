ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach to help Tropical Storm Ian victims

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

Hundreds of victims of Tropical Storm Ian registered for assistance , met with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials and sought other help at a newly opened Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Many of them waited for hours to meet with someone, but were glad FEMA had set up shop for what's expected to be approximately 30 days inside a building also occupied by the Florida Department of Health-Volusia at 1845 Holsonback Drive.

The Small Business Administration, Department of Children and Families, Volusia County Community Assistance and SMA Healthcare were among other organizations with personnel on site to help folks like Dan and Serena Findley, who've lived in their New Smyrna Beach home for 18 years.

The home, they said, is built up about five feet and has been surrounded by water before, but a storm has never before caused the problems Ian did.

"It's set up not to flood," Serena Findley said.

Dan Findley, a disabled Vietnam veteran, said their immediate concern is finding someplace to stay while their home is repaired. They've been unable to locate a hotel with open rooms. Findley asked state Sen. Tom Wright — who was touring the Disaster Recovery Center — for help. Wright gave him a reference.

"There's nothing to say in because of Bike Week," Findley said. Daytona Beach's annual Biketoberfest starts Thursday.

People have lost homes, belongings and vehicles. But for many others, whose homes are no longer under water, mold is setting in.

"The storm isn't over, per se," Wright said. "The hurricane itself is gone, but the fallout is going to be here for awhile."

Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, said he and his staff have been calling FEMA daily asking for a recovery center to be located in the area.

"We've been driving them crazy, like what happened to Volusia?" Wright said Tuesday. "We're overshadowed by that I believe."

The recovery center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Thousands of Volusia County residents have already applied for individual assistance through FEMA's website or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. EDT.

The individual assistance program covers disaster-related costs including temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and medical, dental and funeral expenses.

"People can come here and they can register for assistance," said Debra Young, a spokeswoman for FEMA. "They can bring documentation for their individual assistance if they need to, and if they have questions about the whole process, that's what these are really designed for."

FEMA encourages residents who are able to apply for assistance before they arrive at the Disaster Recovery Center.

Volusia County officials praised the center's opening.

"We anticipate our residents will require assistance from numerous partners to address their needs," said Dona Butler, community services director for Volusia County. "Having one centralized location with so many resources is a big step forward in the recovery process."

Ian was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall at Cayo Costa Island in southwest Florida on Sept. 28. By the next day, it was a tropical storm that caused damage and flooding across Central Florida, hitting Volusia County hard.

Here are some of the services available at the Disaster Recovery Center:

  • Assessment and guidance to available resources in the community
  • Applying for FEMA assistance
  • Housing and utility information
  • FEMA application status updates
  • Appealing a denied FEMA application
  • Resources and advice from the Small Business Administration

Residents will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis, as no appointments are being made. They may come from any Florida county that qualifies for Ian relief.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

