radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
newsleaderonline.com
New Cafe in Town
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 30 by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for Monarch Social Cafe at 19703 East Main Street, just off the Court Square. The owner is Hillary Clifft. Hillary says the new business is an expansion/relocation of Hill’s Take & Bake and has the same great nutritious options for to go lunches as well as dine in options. The Cafe offers liquor by the drink and will have specialty cocktails and brunch on Saturdays. Hilliary is pictured with her husband, Dylan, and son, Shep. In the other photo are the well wishers who attended the ribbon cutting.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Fall Rummage Sale Oct. 12-15 The Freed-Hardeman University Associates will be holding their Fall Rummage Sale Oct. 12-15 at the National Guard Armory, 759 E. Main St., Henderson. Times for the sale are as follows: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13 (all items full price); 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 (all items half price); 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 15 (bag day – fill a 13 gallon bag for $5 or a 30 gallon bag for $10).
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Chester County Independent
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
I know everyone is enjoying our beautiful fall weather and the colorful foliage. It is really beautiful here in Deanburg!. Our birthdays this week are Erin Enfinger on Oct. 13 and Tony Harris on Oct. 16! I hope you both have a great birthday!. Please continue to pray for Kristen...
Chester County Independent
News from the New Friendship & Mifflin Communities of Chester County
Hello to all from this little corner of the world. I hope you had an enjoyable week. The temperature was 66 degrees on Sunday. It was a very chilly morning but had warmed up as the day went on. This next week, the forecast is for Monday-Wednesday in the low 80s; Thursday and Friday, 72; Saturday and Sunday, 78 and 73 respectively; and Monday and Tuesday, 61. These are the highs predicted as I write and the lowest low will be 30 degrees next Tuesday. As of this writing, there is a 40% chance of rain next Sunday. Of course, I have explained before my interest in the weather, so I guess it is ingrained in me by now. We shall see how Mother Nature likes the forecast or if she has a surprise in store.
WBBJ
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park
Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
WBBJ
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
TN man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
Agriculture Online
Cotton harvester makes a special announcement
Like many couples, Chad and Heather Hardy of Haywood County, Tennessee, have struggled with infertility. Finally, after nearly four years, they were thrilled to learn Heather was expecting earlier this year. "I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2021 after 2 years of undiagnosed infertility and referred to a fertility specialist,"...
wpln.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
WBBJ
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/22 – 10/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 13, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
kbsi23.com
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
