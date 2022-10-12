ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SlashGear

Google Pixel Watch Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The Big Differences Explained

Google's Wear OS (previously Android Wear) is one of the oldest platforms for smartwatches to run on, first appearing on the LG G Watch in 2014. Despite this legacy, Google entered late into the smartwatch hardware market. At the 2022 Pixel launch event, Google launched the Pixel Watch, lending Wear OS a unique identity in a market dominated by the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and fitness trackers with custom software.
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra size comparison

The Apple Watch Ultra is one large wearable that doesn't really look good on tiny wrists, no two ways about that. The rugged Apple wearable is not only its largest so far, but a notable gargantuan among the competition as well, standing out with its imposing footprint. But how does...
