Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
Google Pixel Watch Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The Big Differences Explained
Google's Wear OS (previously Android Wear) is one of the oldest platforms for smartwatches to run on, first appearing on the LG G Watch in 2014. Despite this legacy, Google entered late into the smartwatch hardware market. At the 2022 Pixel launch event, Google launched the Pixel Watch, lending Wear OS a unique identity in a market dominated by the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and fitness trackers with custom software.
The Best Calendar App Alternatives For Android
The default calendar isn't suitable for every user, so here are some alternatives for choosy Android calendar users.
Is It Better To Sell Or Trade In Your Old iPhone? Here's What You Need Know
If you're ready to upgrade to a new iPhone, you have a big choice to make: do you sell your old iPhone yourself or trade it in for a discount?
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: The Value Behind The Gimmicks
The Google Pixel 7 Pro delivers all the best bits of the latest version of Android with hardware that makes it clear the brand here for the long run.
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
Steam's Mobile App Just Got A Much Needed Update
Steam's mobile companion app just got an overhaul, bringing a lot of new and updated features to its users. We have a breakdown of what's included.
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
Google Pixel Watch Review: Surprisingly Convincing
The Pixel Watch is here, and it's making a case for Wear OS with its launch. Does Google's smartwatch swim or sink in a sea of other wearables?
The Easiest Way To Check If Your PC Is Windows 11 Compatible
Though there's a lot to like about Windows 11, its strict TPM requirement makes upgrading a hassle for many PC users. There's a tool that helps simplify things.
Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last
Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup with the Surface 9 Pro, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department.
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
5 Privacy Settings You Need To Change On Your New iPhone
Whether you've been using an iPhone for years or recently made the switch from Android, there are several privacy features you should know about.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra size comparison
The Apple Watch Ultra is one large wearable that doesn't really look good on tiny wrists, no two ways about that. The rugged Apple wearable is not only its largest so far, but a notable gargantuan among the competition as well, standing out with its imposing footprint. But how does...
SlashGear
