Wbaltv.com

Surveillance video shows brazen theft of ATM in liquor store

In yet another ATM theft in Baltimore City, surveillance video shows the thieves brazenly walk out of a liquor store with the machine. According to investigators, one of the thieves walked to an ATM Thursday night about 20 minutes before closing time at a popular store on Belair Road. Police said they believe the thief only pretended to have trouble with the machine before an accomplice shook it and discovered it was not secure, and they walked out the door with it.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two suspects attempt to steal ATM with stolen vehicle

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects attempted to steal an ATM Thursday afternoon. According to police, the suspects, identified as two black men dressed in all dark clothing, attempted larceny in the 3300 block of Bel Air road at about 3:30 p.m. Police said the suspects used a stolen 1996...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police

ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD

