Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
Police ID man they say tried to run over cops with vehicle in Bladensburg: officials
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Police have identified the man they say tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Prince George's County. Authorities say 37-year-old Everett Whitley drove directly at police who were investigating a report of men tampering with vehicles in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg Sunday night.
Surveillance video shows brazen theft of ATM in liquor store
In yet another ATM theft in Baltimore City, surveillance video shows the thieves brazenly walk out of a liquor store with the machine. According to investigators, one of the thieves walked to an ATM Thursday night about 20 minutes before closing time at a popular store on Belair Road. Police said they believe the thief only pretended to have trouble with the machine before an accomplice shook it and discovered it was not secure, and they walked out the door with it.
Police Investigate Two Shootings On Baltimore Street After One Man Shot In Face, Another Killed
Police are investigating whether or not two shootings on a Baltimore street are connected after one man was killed and another was shot in the face within an hour of each other. The first shooting left a 63-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face around 12:41 a.m., Friday, Oct....
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)
Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities. The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School. Police say that...
'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27...
Two suspects attempt to steal ATM with stolen vehicle
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects attempted to steal an ATM Thursday afternoon. According to police, the suspects, identified as two black men dressed in all dark clothing, attempted larceny in the 3300 block of Bel Air road at about 3:30 p.m. Police said the suspects used a stolen 1996...
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
'I didn't know what to do': BPD investigating ATM theft in Northeast Baltimore
ATM thefts continue, this time in Northeast Baltimore and the suspects are targeting liquor stores. Two men are caught on camera going into the liquor store and taking the machine.
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Mass Group Of Masked Attackers Beat Victim Unconscious, Steal Nothing In Anne Arundel County
A group of around seven masked attackers beat a victim unconscious in Glen Burnie in an overnight attack, authorities say. The victim contacted authorities after he woke up from the attack around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The group of assailants attacked the victim...
Police seeks community help in Owings Mills murder investigation
Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
