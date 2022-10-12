In 1903, the settlement known as Fairhaven became part of the city of Bellingham. Since then, residents have strived to maintain its historic importance and aesthetic charm, from its working docks to its Carnegie library. But this Halloween, costumes and candies and decorations will help transform it into a family-friendly haunt, as Fairhaven Association rolls out “Welcome To ‘FEAR’Haven.”

