WGRZ TV
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
Five bold predictions for 2022-23 Sabres season
As the Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center, Brayton Wilson provides his five bold predictions for the year:
Sabres open season with victory against Ottawa
The Buffalo Sabres raised the curtain on the 2022-23 season with four unanswered goals to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Bills Cam Lewis talks charitable causes, love for Buffalo after playing at UB
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the history of the University at Buffalo, only about 30 players have made it to play pro football, and one of those guys is current Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. With his college days under his belt and the last few years on the Bills, Lewis has been in Buffalo […]
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin
Delaware North has decked out its menu for the 2022-23 NHL season. They want to be the standard for other NHL kitchens to follow.
Three Observations: Sabres handle Senators in home opener
The Buffalo Sabres began their 2022-23 NHL campaign on Thursday night at home against the Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals had very different off-seasons where the Sabres didn’t make many new additions, the Senators did.
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
Peterka, Anderson lead Sabres to opening night win
The Buffalo Sabres had over 15,000 fans come to see the home opener on Thursday, and they went home with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
Kansas City-area chemistry teacher backs the Bills on the weekends
On Friday morning, we spoke with a man who helps lead the Kansas City Bills Backers, John Rood.
Giants remain 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens
The New York Giants (4-1) remain a 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under opened at 43.5 point but has jumped to 45.5 points. The money line opened Giants +200, Ravens -240 and has remained unchanged as the week has unfolded.
WKBW-TV
Poloncarz: Deadline to finalize agreements related to new Buffalo Bills stadium to be extended
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a press conference on Erie County's 2023 proposed budget, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed questions about the proposed new Buffalo Bills Stadium in Orchard Park. Currently, New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills have until this Sunday, October 16th, to finalize...
