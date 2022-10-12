ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona high school football roundup Oct. 14: Corona, Eastmark, Desert Edge post wins

A roundup of key games in Arizona high school football for Oct. 14. Check back for updates:. The Battle of Knox Road looked like it was going to be an offensive showcase in the first half, but after halftime the defenses took over. Tempe Corona del Sol (5-1) was able to scratch across a late touchdown that proved to be the difference over Phoenix Mountain Pointe (3-3) in a 35-28 win Friday night in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona

Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants remain 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens

The New York Giants (4-1) remain a 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under opened at 43.5 point but has jumped to 45.5 points. The money line opened Giants +200, Ravens -240 and has remained unchanged as the week has unfolded.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

The file on Cougar OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe headed into WSU's clash with OSU

PULLMAN -- There will be no soft landing for Washington State offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe when he makes his season debut against Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday. With Grant Stephens suspended for the first half after a targeting ejection against USC, Fa'amoe will likely be making the start at right tackle with Ma'ake Fifita sliding inside to right guard, based off of what head man Jake Dickert has said this week.
PULLMAN, WA
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: USC vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Utah prediction and pick. This is a massive game for both teams, but it’s not what everyone expected before the season started. USC was supposed to be the team with one Pac-12 Conference loss on the ledger sheet. The general national conversation surrounding USC before the 2022 season began was that Lincoln Riley would have a hard time pulling this roster together in one year. All the new transfers, all the holdovers from previous coach Clay Helton, and all the transitions this team had to make were obstacles in the attempt to form cohesion, generate a substantial level of quality, and create a team which could navigate the rigors of a tough early-season schedule with two conference road games in September. Yet, USC has managed to avoid an ambush at Stanford, at Oregon State, and at home versus Washington State. The team hasn’t always looked imposing and dominant, but the offense has generally been as advertised with quarterback Caleb Williams making important plays on third downs to give the Trojans a winning edge. The defense has been a complete surprise. Veteran defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been great, as expected, but USC was supposed to be very thin on defense. This is where the Trojans’ list of transfers, particularly linebacker Eric Gentry from Arizona State, have really come in handy. USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. Coordinator Alex Grinch has done remarkably well with this group.
LOS ANGELES, CA

