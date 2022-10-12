Read full article on original website
Arizona high school football: Week 9 schedule, scores
Here is the Week 9 Arizona Interscholastic Association high school football schedule and scores. Richard Obert's picks are in capital letters. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. 6A Conference ...
Arizona high school football roundup Oct. 14: Corona, Eastmark, Desert Edge post wins
A roundup of key games in Arizona high school football for Oct. 14. Check back for updates:. The Battle of Knox Road looked like it was going to be an offensive showcase in the first half, but after halftime the defenses took over. Tempe Corona del Sol (5-1) was able to scratch across a late touchdown that proved to be the difference over Phoenix Mountain Pointe (3-3) in a 35-28 win Friday night in Tempe.
An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona
Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
USC vs. Utah: Pac-12 title, potential college football playoff berth on the line for Trojans
The USC Trojans hit the road Saturday for the first time since Week 4 to take on No. 20 Utah in its biggest game of the 2022 season. This matchup has been circled on the Pac-12 calendar for months as many have expected these two teams to meet in the championship game in December in Las Vegas. ...
‘A heck of a ride’ for Dolphins’ QB Skylar Thompson. So much guided him to this moment
Long before rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson saw his dream of being in the NFL come to fruition, adversity struck him at a young age.
PULLMAN -- There will be no soft landing for Washington State offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe when he makes his season debut against Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday. With Grant Stephens suspended for the first half after a targeting ejection against USC, Fa'amoe will likely be making the start at right tackle with Ma'ake Fifita sliding inside to right guard, based off of what head man Jake Dickert has said this week.
The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Utah prediction and pick. This is a massive game for both teams, but it’s not what everyone expected before the season started. USC was supposed to be the team with one Pac-12 Conference loss on the ledger sheet. The general national conversation surrounding USC before the 2022 season began was that Lincoln Riley would have a hard time pulling this roster together in one year. All the new transfers, all the holdovers from previous coach Clay Helton, and all the transitions this team had to make were obstacles in the attempt to form cohesion, generate a substantial level of quality, and create a team which could navigate the rigors of a tough early-season schedule with two conference road games in September. Yet, USC has managed to avoid an ambush at Stanford, at Oregon State, and at home versus Washington State. The team hasn’t always looked imposing and dominant, but the offense has generally been as advertised with quarterback Caleb Williams making important plays on third downs to give the Trojans a winning edge. The defense has been a complete surprise. Veteran defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been great, as expected, but USC was supposed to be very thin on defense. This is where the Trojans’ list of transfers, particularly linebacker Eric Gentry from Arizona State, have really come in handy. USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. Coordinator Alex Grinch has done remarkably well with this group.
