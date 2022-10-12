Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday.

Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter and stole over $25,000 worth of items.

The date on the surveillance video is from July 30 at about 9 p.m. Both suspects appear to enter the store with a baby stroller but exit without it.

Det. Fiato is handling the case. Anyone with information should contact her at 704-841-6796.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.