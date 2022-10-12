ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store

By Jesse Ullmann
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday.

Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter and stole over $25,000 worth of items.

The date on the surveillance video is from July 30 at about 9 p.m. Both suspects appear to enter the store with a baby stroller but exit without it.

Det. Fiato is handling the case. Anyone with information should contact her at 704-841-6796.

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
2d ago

Wearing masks at this time is very suspect. You must question intent. I'm seeing quite a bit of this locally, usually from LE, looking for thieves.

4
Lynn47
2d ago

25k worth of jewelry would be locked up wouldn’t it!? OR 25K worth of jewelry should be locked up shouldn’t it!?

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

