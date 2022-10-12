Read full article on original website
4 Don't Miss Mexican Restaurants in Central Baldwin CountyAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
4th Annual Haunted Hustle in Gulf Shores
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes and participate in this horrifyingly fun family-friendly event, The Haunted Hustle. The Witches on Wheels bike parade begins at 6pm to kick off the evening. They’ll launch the 1 mile fun run at 6:30 and the 5K will get started at 7:10pm. All who register will receive a goody bag filled with good stuff including t-shirt, water bottle, sweat towel and more! In addition, they will have a free children’s activity area, a DJ cranking out some wickedly good tunes, pop up contests, and much more. Proceeds to benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts who will be on site selling food and beverages for all ages.
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
Mermaids and Pirates returns to the Mississippi Aquarium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mermaids and Pirates returns to Mississippi Aquarium on October 13-16 and October 20-23. With a paid general admission ticket, Mississippi Aquarium guests can see the mermaids in Aquatic Wonders. They dive Thursday through Sunday, with meet and greet opportunities included in the price of an Aquarium admission.
Mobile is going Greek this week, with Greek Fest!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Ann Street in Midtown Mobile. The star of the festival is the food! Festival-goers are able to enjoy everything from authentic gyros, spanakopita, lamb shank, and Greek fries. You can’t forget about the...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic
The University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic (USA SRFC) is student-led initiative with the purpose of enhancing wellness amongst underserved populations in Mobile, Alabama. Through the USA SRFC, students across multiple health and social science disciplines collaborate to empower patients through health education, the promotion of health literacy, and improving access to community health resources. The clinic aims to provide experiential learning for students to practice clinical and communication skills, while also improving sensitivity to vulnerable populations and promoting a lifelong commitment to service.
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues
The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service
Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
Several new businesses coming to downtown Mobile in October
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile is a hotspot for restaurants and small businesses, and now there will be even more options. Several new businesses are calling Mobile home. The Mobile Downtown Alliance said around 10 to 12 businesses are coming to Mobile in October, giving guests the chance to taste new cuisine across the Port City.
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
Vigil for former Daphne High soccer coach who died from rare form of cancer
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trione Park in Daphne for 32-year-old former Daphne High School soccer coach, Adam Looney, who passed away Thursday morning during his fight against a rare form of cancer, according to someone close to the matter. Looney leaves behind a […]
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bayway Bridge Proposal
It is time to preview Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric speaks with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell about the Bayway bridge proposal. For more information, you can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on FOX10 or our YouTube Channel. ---
Spring Hill College names its 39th president
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College has selected Mary H. Van Brunt as its 39th president, the institution announced. As the college prepares to celebrate its 200-year legacy, Van Brunt is the third layperson and will make history as the first woman to serve in the top leadership role.
