Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
WALA-TV FOX10

4th Annual Haunted Hustle in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes and participate in this horrifyingly fun family-friendly event, The Haunted Hustle. The Witches on Wheels bike parade begins at 6pm to kick off the evening. They’ll launch the 1 mile fun run at 6:30 and the 5K will get started at 7:10pm. All who register will receive a goody bag filled with good stuff including t-shirt, water bottle, sweat towel and more! In addition, they will have a free children’s activity area, a DJ cranking out some wickedly good tunes, pop up contests, and much more. Proceeds to benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts who will be on site selling food and beverages for all ages.
WALA-TV FOX10

Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
WALA-TV FOX10

Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mermaids and Pirates returns to the Mississippi Aquarium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mermaids and Pirates returns to Mississippi Aquarium on October 13-16 and October 20-23. With a paid general admission ticket, Mississippi Aquarium guests can see the mermaids in Aquatic Wonders. They dive Thursday through Sunday, with meet and greet opportunities included in the price of an Aquarium admission.
#Mathematics#Mathnasium Of Mobile#The Mathnasium Method#Gulf Shores
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile is going Greek this week, with Greek Fest!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Ann Street in Midtown Mobile. The star of the festival is the food! Festival-goers are able to enjoy everything from authentic gyros, spanakopita, lamb shank, and Greek fries. You can’t forget about the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic

The University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic (USA SRFC) is student-led initiative with the purpose of enhancing wellness amongst underserved populations in Mobile, Alabama. Through the USA SRFC, students across multiple health and social science disciplines collaborate to empower patients through health education, the promotion of health literacy, and improving access to community health resources. The clinic aims to provide experiential learning for students to practice clinical and communication skills, while also improving sensitivity to vulnerable populations and promoting a lifelong commitment to service.
WALA-TV FOX10

The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues

The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Ecstasy Ends Career After 31 Years of Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise ship Carnival Ecstasy docks on Saturday, October 15 in Mobile, Alabama ending its last cruise and bringing a 31-year career to a close. Earlier this year, the cruise line announced plans to retire the ship as it works to modernize its fleet. One of the most dominant brands in cruising, Carnival is working to regain its footing after the pandemic.
WALA-TV FOX10

Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
WALA-TV FOX10

Several new businesses coming to downtown Mobile in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile is a hotspot for restaurants and small businesses, and now there will be even more options. Several new businesses are calling Mobile home. The Mobile Downtown Alliance said around 10 to 12 businesses are coming to Mobile in October, giving guests the chance to taste new cuisine across the Port City.
WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bayway Bridge Proposal

It is time to preview Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric speaks with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell about the Bayway bridge proposal. For more information, you can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on FOX10 or our YouTube Channel. ---
WALA-TV FOX10

Spring Hill College names its 39th president

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College has selected Mary H. Van Brunt as its 39th president, the institution announced. As the college prepares to celebrate its 200-year legacy, Van Brunt is the third layperson and will make history as the first woman to serve in the top leadership role.
