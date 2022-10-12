The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.

