ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

39-Year-Old Millionaire Shares Why He ‘Regrets' Paying Off His 2 Home Mortgages: ‘I Felt Trapped'

By Graham Cochrane, Contributor,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy