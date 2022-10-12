ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bedford, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars

DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot

DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged

DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch. Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments

Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Arlington police investigating double shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HUTCHINGS, STEVEN CHASE; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HURST; OCCUPATION: PROJECT SPECIALIST; ARREST...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
kwhi.com

DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy