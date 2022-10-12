Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
Son-in-law charged in the stabbing death of a Hurst man
Bedford police have now charged their suspect in this week’s stabbing death at an apartment complex near Bedford Road near Forest Ridge and it turns out to have been a family fight between a man and his son-in-law.
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars
DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
fox4news.com
Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot
DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged
DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch. Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments
Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HUTCHINGS, STEVEN CHASE; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HURST; OCCUPATION: PROJECT SPECIALIST; ARREST...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
Man stabbed to death at Bedford apartment complex; accused attacker is under arrest
A man is dead from a Bedford stabbing and the man accused of stabbing him is behind bars. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Lane near Forest Ridge and Bedford Road.
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Southlake Police arrest daycare worker for indecency with child
Southlake Police have arrested a daycare worker for indecency with a child. Police issued warrants for 33-year-old Thaddaeus Davidson of Irving and arrested him Tuesday morning.
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
