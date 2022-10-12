ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

