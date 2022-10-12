ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Silver Spring Carjacking

Police are investigating a Tuesday carjacking on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. At about 10:35 p.m. that night, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road for a reported carjacking, per a release from MCPD. According to police, a man was walking to his 2019 Toyota Corolla when he was approached by five suspects. They surrounded the man and demanded his car key. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted him, took the key and ran away, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Detectives Investigate Armed Bank Robberies in Gaithersburg

– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating two Gaithersburg armed bank robberies. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 5:04 p.m., 6th...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Chevy Chase Man Killed in Bethesda Crash

The motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 has been identified as Abdesselam Beggar of Chevy Chase, 24. The crash occurred at 7 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. According to a police investigation, a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle was headed north on Wisconsin Avenue...
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD
Daily Voice

VIDEO: $10K Reward Offered For Information On Montgomery 7-Eleven Armed Robbery

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects accused of violently robbing a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store in the 5100 block of River Road around 3 a.m., and placed merchandise on the counter at the cash register to pay for them. When the clerk was giving change back to one of the suspects, a second suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun, and instructed the clerk to open the cash register to give them money, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

“3 Weeks of Hell”: A County Under Siege

It’s been 20 years since D.C. snipers went on a three-week shooting spree that would terrorize the entire Washington, D.C. region. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County and by the time the snipers were apprehended 3 weeks later on Oct 24, 10 people were dead and three were injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway

BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of  West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]

