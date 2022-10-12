A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects accused of violently robbing a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store in the 5100 block of River Road around 3 a.m., and placed merchandise on the counter at the cash register to pay for them. When the clerk was giving change back to one of the suspects, a second suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun, and instructed the clerk to open the cash register to give them money, according to Montgomery County police.

