Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Silver Spring Carjacking
Police are investigating a Tuesday carjacking on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. At about 10:35 p.m. that night, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road for a reported carjacking, per a release from MCPD. According to police, a man was walking to his 2019 Toyota Corolla when he was approached by five suspects. They surrounded the man and demanded his car key. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted him, took the key and ran away, police said.
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Bank Robberies in Gaithersburg
– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating two Gaithersburg armed bank robberies. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 5:04 p.m., 6th...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Collision Under Investigation In Bethesda, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Chevy Chase resident Abdesselam Beggar was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police, which announced their investigation into the fatal crash. The...
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymcmedia.org
Chevy Chase Man Killed in Bethesda Crash
The motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 has been identified as Abdesselam Beggar of Chevy Chase, 24. The crash occurred at 7 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. According to a police investigation, a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle was headed north on Wisconsin Avenue...
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: $10K Reward Offered For Information On Montgomery 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects accused of violently robbing a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store in the 5100 block of River Road around 3 a.m., and placed merchandise on the counter at the cash register to pay for them. When the clerk was giving change back to one of the suspects, a second suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun, and instructed the clerk to open the cash register to give them money, according to Montgomery County police.
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: A County Under Siege
It’s been 20 years since D.C. snipers went on a three-week shooting spree that would terrorize the entire Washington, D.C. region. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County and by the time the snipers were apprehended 3 weeks later on Oct 24, 10 people were dead and three were injured.
Crowded Maryland restaurant stays open after customer dies in the restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom Wednesday. A family was dining at Jasper's Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just paid the...
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway
BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Comments / 1